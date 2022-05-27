1515
Ponsse’s new products for responsible forestry

Ponsse launches excellent new products to improve productivity in sustainable harvesting. The new solutions have been developed together with customers, listening to their needs. The PONSSE Scorpion Giant harvester and the PONSSE Mammoth forwarder respond to the highest requirements of modern forestry both in terms of ergonomics and productivity.  

“These new products strengthen our position as one of the world’s leading suppliers of responsible harvesting solutions. The development of both new forest machines started from improved ergonomics, safety and usability, as well as better visibility from the cabin. We believe that we succeeded very well in this, and we are delighted to demonstrate these new products to our customers today here in Surahammar in Sweden,” says Marko Mattila, Sales, Marketing and Service Director at Ponsse.

Ponsse Oyj

PONSSE Scorpion Giant – power in various conditions

The PONSSE Scorpion Giant is only a giant in terms of productivity and power. The new harvester adds to the Scorpion product range, which was completely upgraded in 2021. According to customer needs, the Scorpion Giant was developed to have more tractive effort, which helps the harvester to be agile even in challenging conditions, including snow, steep slopes and soft terrain. It is in a league of its own when it comes to crane lifting power, also when handling larger stems.

“Even though the Giant is the strongest harvester in the Scorpion range, the Bear is still our most powerful harvester overall. What makes the Scorpion Giant stand out is its versatility, allowing it to be operated at various sites, as it can be fitted with the PONSSE H6, H7, H7HD Euca or H8 harvester head,” Mattila says.

Unique ergonomics

Cabin ergonomics and usability have been one of the leading themes in Ponsse’s research and development in recent years alongside the development of safety. The PONSSE Giant has a one-piece windscreen that extends to the roof of the cabin, offering even better visibility for the operator and ensuring safe working in all conditions. The cabin workspace is like a practical and quiet office with a view, developed to support the operator’s comfort and wellbeing.

The Scorpion Giant features many solutions familiar from the Scorpion product range that have been developed even further. These include increased tractive force and a more powerful C50+ crane whose fork boom offers excellent visibility of the logging site. The Scorpion Giant also features the unique active levelling and stabilisation systems familiar from other Scorpion models. The Scorpion Giant is available with the highly advanced and modern Opti 5G system and the Opti 8 touchscreen computer.

 

PONSSE Opti 5G – the most modern information system on the market

PONSSE Opti 5G is the most modern information system on the market. Its smooth and fast operations raise user experiences in information systems to a whole new level. The powerful C50+ crane, combined with the Opti 5G information system, offers a whole new way to control the crane and improve operational efficiency using PONSSE Harvester Active Crane. With Harvester Active Crane, the operator can directly control the movements of the harvester head, instead of just controlling the individual operations of the crane. This allows the operator to focus on wood processing, instead of simply controlling the crane.

Harvester Active Crane, available as an option, requires the Opti 5G control system, which is currently available in the Scorpion product range’s harvesters in certain market areas. The availability of Harvester Active Crane will be expanded to other machine models and market areas.   

 

PONSSE H8 – the next generation’s harvester head

The new PONSSE H8 harvester head features powerful feed, a strong grip and a sturdy but agile frame. The saw box area is even wider, making the harvester head an excellent choice for trees with a high butt diameter. The harvester head can be fitted in the PONSSE Ergo, Scorpion Giant and Bear, the strongest harvesters in our product range. The automatic features of the Opti control system, developed and built by Ponsse, control the feed speed and saw movement, according to the tree diameter, and ensure fast and precise sawing. With Active Speed, the harvester head’s operating speed can be adjusted based on the tree species and stem diameter. Working with the H8 harvester head equipped with the new feature is productive and smooth, regardless of the stem size. 

 

PONSSE Mammoth forwarder – an unprecedented load-carrying capacity

The PONSSE Mammoth forwarder, powerful in terms of productivity, expands Ponsse’s forwarder range to the new category of 25-ton load-carrying capacity. Equipped with the stepless Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) system and the PONSSE K121 loader, the Mammoth’s sturdy frame structures and super-strong hydraulics ensure that large stems and heavy loads can be transported effortlessly, even in the most challenging terrain. 

Ergonomics addressed in every detail in the Mammoth’s development

In the PONSSE Mammoth forwarder, operator ergonomics has been addressed every step of the way. The new forwarder offers the highest productivity when driving distances are long. Less driving is required because more stems can be transported each time.

New features for improved productivity

One of the most prominent new features is the PONSSE Active Seat, developed according to forest machine operators’ requests. The new Active Seat improves usability, as it turns and follows the work environment according to crane movements, increasing the forest machine operator’s productivity. The Active Seat, developed by Ponsse, is only available for PONSSE forest machines.

The PONSSE Mammoth can be equipped with PONSSE Active Cabin, an effective cabin suspension system with a simple structure. It helps forest machine operators keep going, even during longer shifts, by suspending any stress on the cabin. In addition to the Mammoth, the Active Cabin is available for the Buffalo, Elephant and Elephant King forwarders.

The Mammoth can be equipped with a long rear frame, which enables the transport of oversized stems at plantations in South America, for example. The Mammoth features the largest load space in the Ponsse product range: 6.8 or 8.0 m2, depending on each customer’s choice.

The PONSSE Active Crane is a loader control system for forwarders, with which the operator controls grapple movements instead of individual functions, allowing the operator to concentrate effectively on working with the loader. Active Crane is easily controlled using two levers, one of which controls the grapple height from the ground, and the other the direction of movement.

 

The new PONSSE Active Manual service offers helps and guidance through videos 

PONSSE Active Manual is an instruction and maintenance manual service with videos to support the daily work of forest machine operators. The visual PONSSE Active Manual is an owner’s manual service that runs on mobile devices and supplements the current Owner’s Manual by offering videos alongside the manual. PONSSE Active Manual is available on Apple and Android app stores.

Further information

Marko Mattila, Ponsse Plc, Sales, Marketing and Service Director,

tel. +358 400 596297, marko.mattila@ponsse.com

PHOTOS

https://materialbank.ponsse.com/ui/shares/w19066155/451099/en/

 

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Ponsse Oyj
