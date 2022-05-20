1515
COLONY SIGNS 11,000 SQM GREEN LEASE AGREEMENT UNTIL 2030 WITH CGI

Colony acquired the Finnish headquarter of multinational consultancy firm CGI from NIAM in November 2021. A tenant dialogue was initiated within weeks, which has now resulted in a lease extension until 2030. In addition to the 11,000 sqm CGI lease, a number of new 500-1,000 sqm agreements are well progressed to further build atmosphere and footfall within the building.

Altaal

"We are pleased that CGI remains as the anchor tenant in the building, showcasing the strength in Colony’s tenant offering of green hybrid office space in attractive locations in and around Helsinki. This gives further evidence that our green flexible concept meets the requirements for modern office space sought by ambitious employers.” says Teemu Saxen, CEO of Colony

CGI’s lease extension comes as a result of green investments in the building and a proactive discussion on how to best develop the building to meet the changing needs of tenants, and an ambitious development plan focused on health, quality food and training facilities. Colony now has a 100% green certified office portfolio in HMA.

“It is our strong belief that a close and proactive dialogue between the landlord and the tenant focusing on its employees is crucial in future-proofing our buildings in order to remain at the forefront and be attractive in the Finnish office market. We look forward to sharing similar success stories within short in our other locations and further develop the Helsinki office market” says Stefan Gattberg, founder and partner at Altaal and chairman of Colony

Colony is a company founded and managed by Altaal and co-managed together with Avant Capital Partners in Helsinki with the vision to create a green hybrid office company. Today, the portfolio consists of four locations in established office hubs across Helsinki comprising about 100,000 sqm.

Henrik Schmidt
+46 703 999 770
henrik.schmidt@altaal.com

Stefan Gattberg
+46 762 928 450
stefan.gattberg@altaal.com

Teemu Saxén
+358 40 865 4540
teemu.saxen@avantcap.fi

Altaal

PONSSE Scorpion Future Cabin har tilldelats det internationellt erkända iF DESIGN AWARD 2022

Sedan 1954 har iF DESIGN AWARD varit ett internationellt erkänt bevis på utmärkt design och ett av världens mest prestigefulla priser. Varumärket iF är internationellt erkänt som en symbol för utmärkt design. Prisvinnarna firas vid iF DESIGN AWARD NIGHT 2022 i Friedrichstadt-Palast i Berlin, Tyskland måndagen den 16 maj 2022.

Ponsse Oyj

Cabine do harvester Ponsse Scorpion conquista prêmio internacional de design

 

O júri do iF Design Award 2022 agraciou o PONSSE Scorpion Future Cabine especialmente por sua ergonomia aprimorada.

 

A cabine do harvester Scorpion da Ponsse, conhecida como Future Cabin, ou cabine do futuro, em português, recebeu mais um prêmio de design. O reconhecimento internacional veio pelo iF Design Award no último dia 16 de maio, no palácio de Friedrichstadt em Berlim, na Alemanha. 

O destaque que deu ao Ponsse Scorpion o prêmio é a ergonomia aprimorada e por proporcionar aos operadores de máquinas florestais um ambiente de trabalho confortável. O novo pára-brisa da Future Cabin em peça única que se estende até o teto é o destaque que proporciona maior ergonomia, controle e segurança da operação de colheita florestal em todas as condições, foi uma das mudanças do equipamento que garantiram mais essa conquista. 

“O desenvolvimento da nova série de modelos Scorpion começou a partir das opiniões dos operadores de máquinas florestais. O desenvolvimento foi realizado com base nesse feedback e seus resultados foram então introduzidos com sucesso na produção. O espaço interno da cabine foi modificado para torná-lo mais prático e o posto silencioso com vista do Scorpion foi especialmente desenvolvido visando a satisfação e continuidade no trabalho”, afirma Juha Inberg, Diretor de Tecnologia e P&D na Ponsse.

Desde 1954, o prêmio iF DESIGN AWARD é uma indicação internacionalmente reconhecida de um design excelente, constituindo um dos mais prestigiados prêmios de design. A marca iF foi reconhecida internacionalmente como um símbolo de excelência de design. Um total de 10.776 produtos e projetos provenientes de 57 países foram enviados para a competição.  Este ano, o júri do prêmio iF consistiu em 132 especialistas em design de alto nível, provenientes de mais de 20 países.

“Estamos mais que satisfeitos pela excelente classificação da nossa Future Cabin na disputa pelo iF DESIGN AWARD. Nossos agradecimentos por esta conquista vão para os nossos clientes, para a equipe de projeto por seu excelente trabalho e para a agência de design Aivan”, diz Inberg. 

Lançado em fevereiro de 2021, este é o segundo prêmio que a Future Cabin da nova geração do harvester Ponsse Scorpion recebe. No ano passado, foi destaque em design no prêmio Red Dot, como "Melhor dos Melhores" em design de produto.

Mais informações: Juha Inberg, Diretor de Tecnologia e P&D, Ponsse Plc, +358 400 661 368, juha.inberg@ponsse.com

 

 

Ponsse Oyj

