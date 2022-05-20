COLONY SIGNS 11,000 SQM GREEN LEASE AGREEMENT UNTIL 2030 WITH CGI

Colony acquired the Finnish headquarter of multinational consultancy firm CGI from NIAM in November 2021. A tenant dialogue was initiated within weeks, which has now resulted in a lease extension until 2030. In addition to the 11,000 sqm CGI lease, a number of new 500-1,000 sqm agreements are well progressed to further build atmosphere and footfall within the building.

"We are pleased that CGI remains as the anchor tenant in the building, showcasing the strength in Colony’s tenant offering of green hybrid office space in attractive locations in and around Helsinki. This gives further evidence that our green flexible concept meets the requirements for modern office space sought by ambitious employers.” says Teemu Saxen, CEO of Colony

CGI’s lease extension comes as a result of green investments in the building and a proactive discussion on how to best develop the building to meet the changing needs of tenants, and an ambitious development plan focused on health, quality food and training facilities. Colony now has a 100% green certified office portfolio in HMA.

“It is our strong belief that a close and proactive dialogue between the landlord and the tenant focusing on its employees is crucial in future-proofing our buildings in order to remain at the forefront and be attractive in the Finnish office market. We look forward to sharing similar success stories within short in our other locations and further develop the Helsinki office market” says Stefan Gattberg, founder and partner at Altaal and chairman of Colony

Colony is a company founded and managed by Altaal and co-managed together with Avant Capital Partners in Helsinki with the vision to create a green hybrid office company. Today, the portfolio consists of four locations in established office hubs across Helsinki comprising about 100,000 sqm.

Henrik Schmidt

+46 703 999 770

henrik.schmidt@altaal.com

Stefan Gattberg

+46 762 928 450

stefan.gattberg@altaal.com

Teemu Saxén

+358 40 865 4540

teemu.saxen@avantcap.fi





