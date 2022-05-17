1515
Annons

OMXSPI

+1,33%

S&P 500

+1,29%

FTSE 100

+0,74%

DAX 30

+1,49%

NIKKEI

+0,42%

DOW JONES

+0,94%

Ponsse manufactures its 18,000th forest machine

The 18,000th PONSSE forest machine was completed at Ponsse’s factory in Vieremä. After its handover, the PONSSE Elk will be operated by VMC Bois in France.

Ponsse Oyj

“The highly demanding harvesting industry calls for solid professional skills, determination and close cooperation. These are also the characteristics of our partnership with VMC Bois. It feels really good to deliver this machine to VMC Bois, and I would like to thank them for our excellent cooperation,” says Marko Mattila, Sales Marketing and Service Director.

“We started our cooperation with Ponsse after we purchased a used PONSSE Ergo a few years ago. We continued our partnership by buying a few new machines, and today we received the 18,000th PONSSE machine here in Vieremä. Our cooperation has been productive, and we are very satisfied with our partnership,” says Alexandre Collomb, one of the three owners of VMC Bois.

VMC Bois owns four PONSSE machines, and it mainly operates in eastern parts of Central France. Established in 2009, the company currently has 27 employees. VMC Bois is also engaged in sawmill operations, generating energy from chips. 

PONSSE Elk – a versatile and agile forwarder

PONSSE Elk is a highly versatile and agile forwarder in the smaller midsize class. Elk offers an unprecedented load-carrying capacity in its size class, and its fuel-efficient engine and large fuel tank extend the refuelling interval. It is safe to say that Elk is an excellent machine for thinning sites where the machine needs to cover long distances. Elk’s responsive engine, impressive torque and sturdy loader make working comfortable, especially when the operator can enjoy the most spacious cabin on the market, including ergonomic controls.

Entered in serial production in 2005, more than 1,000 PONSSE Elk forwarders have been completed, delivered to over 20 countries and tested in real-life conditions across the globe.

Starting as the dream of Einari Vidgrén, Ponsse is a family-owned business that now operates in the harvesting markets of over 40 countries. Environmentally friendly harvesting and customer-driven R&D are strongly emphasised in Ponsse’s business. All PONSSE forest machines are still manufactured in the company’s birthplace in Vieremä in Northern Savonia, Finland.

Further information:

Marko Mattila, Sales, Marketing and Service Director, Ponsse Plc, +358 400 596 297, marko.mattila@ponsse.com

 

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Ponsse Oyj

Gemensamt budskap från Fastighetsvärderingsbranschen och de ledande bankerna om värderingar och hållbarhetsfrågor

Fredagen den 29 april träffade Sveriges ledande fastighetsvärderingsföretag CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Forum Fastighetsekonomi, Newsec, Savills och Svefa representanter från Handelsbanken, Nordea, SEB och Swedbank för att diskutera hållbarhetsfrågor ur ett värderingsperspektiv. Mötet är en fortsättning på det initiativ som togs av Svefa och Cushman & Wakefield i höstas för att gemensamt identifiera behoven och förhållningssätten framåt vad gäller klimatpåverkan och tillhörande risker för fastighetsvärdena.

Svefa

Det gemensamma budskapet från mötet är ett utökat behov av information kring klimatrisker för att tidigt kunna identifiera vilka faktorer som marknaden ser som värdepåverkande. Diskussionen berörde certifieringar, översvämning och erosionsrisker, cirkulära material, energiförbrukning, kommande EU-regelverk och rapporteringspåverkan idag från vad gäller tex taxonomi och de nya klimatdeklarationerna. Bankernas arbete med att klimatklassificera sina portföljer och efterföljande fokus på omställningshastighet kommer få påverkan inom fastighetsbranschen

Fastighetsbranschen är en sektor vars bidrag är av central betydelse för arbetet med att ställa om till ett hållbart och cirkulärt samhälle. För att lyckas krävs att branschen samarbetar med finansieringssektorn och parterna tydliggör behov och delar med sig av kunskap framöver.

”Hela fastighetsbranschen måste arbeta och bidra konkret för att hantera utmaningarna med omställningen till ett hållbart samhälle. Därför är det här initiativet mellan de ledande värderingsaktörerna och bankerna så viktigt. Utvecklingen går otroligt snabbt och intresset för frågorna har ökat markant jämfört med ett halvår sedan. Men vi ser också att det finns en stor skillnad på kunskapsnivån i branschen och det är vår uppgift tillsammans som ledande bolag att gå i bräschen” säger Jan Tärnell, Affärsområdeschef Svefa Värdering & Analys.

För ytterligare information och kommentarer
Jan Tärnell, Affärsområdeschef Värdering & Analys
tel: 010-603 87 23, e-mail: jan.tarnell@svefa.se

Johan Hopstadius, press och marknad, tel: 076-634 20 05
e-mail: johan.hopstadius@svefa.se

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Svefa

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Dagens industri som e-tidning redan kvällen innan

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?