GREEN YIELD TRANFORMS INTO COLONY AND KLAUS HANSEN VIKSTRÖM JOINS THE BOARD

The new brand “Colony – Green Hybrid Offices”, focuses on the green offering, service, design and the hybrid effect achieved when letting tenants “check-in-anywhere” within the property portfolio. The new website – www.colony.fi – provides an even closer interaction with both existing and future tenants. The core of the company’s strategy is to put tenants’ employees in focus, the ones who walk into their office every morning, and give them the best office experience possible.

“Changing the name to Colony and launching the website, is the latest step in deepening our relationship and interaction with tenants and their employees. With this new customer facing brand, we hope to become even more visible with our unique 100% green hybrid vision.” says Henrik Schmidt, founder and partner at Altaal

The board is extended with Klaus Hansen Vikström who joins Colony as board member and shareholder. He brings over 15 years of experience from Fabege where he has served as deputy CEO and head of business development since 2009. Klaus has a wealth of experience from the office sector to bring onboard. Alongside Klaus, the board comprises of Pauliina Rantsi, currently deputy head of capital markets at JLL in Finland and Charlotta Hahn, currently corporate lawyer at Alecta Fastigheter in Sweden. Stefan Gattberg is chairman and Teemu Saxén is CEO.

“We are proud to welcome Klaus to join us in our effort of building the leading green hybrid office company in the Helsinki region. The experience and knowledge that Klaus brings will be highly valuable in achieving our goals.” says Stefan Gattberg, founder and partner at Altaal and chairman of Colony”

Colony is a company founded by Altaal and co-managed by Avant Capital Partners with the vision to create a green hybrid office company. Today, the portfolio consists of four locations in established office hubs across Helsinki comprising over 100,000 sqm lettable office area.

For further information, visit www.colony.fi.

Henrik Schmidt

+46 703 999 770

henrik.schmidt@altaal.com

Stefan Gattberg

+46 762 928 450

stefan.gattberg@altaal.com





Teemu Saxén

+358 40 865 4540

teemu.saxen@avantcap.fi





