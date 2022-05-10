1515
Invitation to Nanoform’s Interim Report January-March 2022

Nanoform

Press release

Nanoform Finland Plc

May 10th, 2022

11:00 a.m. Finnish time / 10:00 a.m. Swedish time

Invitation to Nanoform’s Interim Report January-March 2022

Helsinki, Finland – Nanoform Finland Plc (“Nanoform”), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, will publish its Interim Report January-March 2022 on May 24th, 2022, at 8.10 a.m. Finnish time / 7.10 a.m. Swedish time.

The company will hold an online presentation and conference call the same day at 3.00 p.m. Finnish time / 2.00 p.m. Swedish time. Nanoform will be represented by CEO Edward Hæggström, CFO Albert Hæggström, CCO Christian Jones and CBO Gonçalo Andrade. The presentation will be delivered in English.

The presentation will be broadcast live as a webcast available at:

https://financialhearings.com/event/44323

Teleconference dial-in numbers:

Finland: +358 981710521

Sweden: +46 850558355

Norway:  +47 23963688

Denmark: +45 78723252

France: +33 170750720

Germany: +49 69222220377

United Kingdom: +44 3333009030

United States: +1 6467224902

Hong Kong +852 30600225 (PIN: 19754454#)

For further information, please contact:

Henri von Haartman

Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoform.com

+46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform’s platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules’ performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform’s capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform’s shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 744 1900. For more information, please visit http://www.nanoform.com

Release

Nanoform
