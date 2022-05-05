Payer announces new Chairman of the Board

Stockholm May 5 - Payer announced today that Dominik Belloin, one of its board members, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board. Dominik Belloin succeeds Annika Javestad, who served in the role during the development phase. The appointment now awaits the approval of the FSA.

Payer is a Swedish B2B payments company serving the European market. It provides end-to-end payment solutions for enterprise companies within verticals such as Industry, Bank & Finance and Digital Commerce.

Payer’s modular API platform is designed to solve complex payment processes for B2B merchants while enabling a ‘consumer grade’ user experience. The company delivers solutions across the entire order-to-cash value chain with a clear focus on conversion, payment, and automation of accounts receivable.

Dominik Belloin brings 34 years of international experience in finance as advisor and principal for Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Oddo, the Bertelsmann Group and Kepler Cheuvreux.

“I’m thrilled to have Dominik Belloin as Chairman of the Board, someone who will greatly contribute to the acceleration of our journey to become a global leader in B2B payment solutions. Dominik’s business acumen and long history of leadership in finance make him ideal for the role, particularly as we enter the scale-up phase.

Now Payer gets an experienced chairman and for me as CEO, an invaluable support for the road ahead. Payer’s growth is like watching a dream come true!”, Peder Berge said.

“Digital payments are massively disrupting business flows. Payer, with its complete toolbox, is particularly well positioned to help those clients who wish to turn this trend to their advantage. This promises accelerating growth ahead for Payer.”, Dominik Belloin said.

Payer’s board of directors consists of 5 members, including Dominik Belloin, Chairman of the Board and former CEO of Kepler Cheuvreux Corporate Finance; Hanse Ringström, Member of the Board of Directors Andra AP-fonden (AP2) former Head of SEB Asia; Peder Berge, founder and CEO; Roland Williams, a Creative Director HiQ and Kai-Stefan Einvik, founder and Managing Partner of Corinthian Venture Partners.

About Payer Financial Services

Payer is a licensed Swedish payment solutions company focused on digital B2B payments for Pan-European Enterprise customers. Payer simplifies and automates payments between sellers and buyers of products or services. Payer’s payments platform for digital commerce enables companies to create amazing payment experiences on any digital surface, which increases conversion and sales for commercial teams, reduces cost and creates sustainable relationships.

www.payer.eu





For additional information and investor relations, please contact:

Peder Berge

CEO

peder.berge@payer.eu

+46-73-5121192









