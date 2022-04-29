1515
Annons

OMXSPI

+1,80%

S&P 500

-0,93%

FTSE 100

+0,40%

DAX 30

+1,14%

NIKKEI

0,00%

DOW JONES

-0,45%

Vontobel expands into the Norwegian market with launch of leveraged products at NGM

Vontobel expands into the Norwegian market for Exchange Traded Products with the launch of a range of leveraged products. With these new Norwegian listings from Vontobel, Nordic Growth Market is further strengthening its position as a leading exchange for Nordic ETP´s.

Nordic Growth Market

Vontobel enters the Norwegian market by offering Bull & Bear certificates traded on NGM. Bull & Bear certificates offer a simple and efficient way to profit from market trends in both rising and falling markets by leveraging daily price performance of a reference instrument such as a share or an index. Leveraged products are suitable for investors seeking to actively trade with a broad range of asset classes in bull and bear scenarios or can be used for portfolio protection.

"We are seeing strong demand for leveraged products – especially Bull & Bear certificates – from private investors and institutional clients in Norway. Combined with our many years of expertise in this product category, this creates the ideal conditions for Vontobel’s entry into the Norwegian market for leveraged products", says Heiko Geiger, Head Flow Products Distribution at Vontobel.

NGM offers ETP investment opportunities in all four Nordic countries. ETP´s provide investors with the opportunity to position themselves long or short on indices, equities, commodities and cryptos. The instruments are traded in local currency and settled locally.

“Nordic Growth Market has been a dedicated partner for developing and supporting the Nordic ETP market for more than 15 years. We are delighted that Vontobel is bringing their successful offering from other Nordic countries to Norway. The ETP turnover has increased by more than 78% in the previous quarter and we continue to see a strong demand especially in times of increased market volatility”, says Joel Boija, Head of ETP’s at NGM.

Contacts:

Joel Boija, Head of ETP’s at Nordic Growth Market

joel.boija@ngm.se

Henrik Herrmann, Director Nordic Flow Products Distribution at Vontobel

henrik.herrmann@vontobel.com

About NGM

Nordic Growth Markets is one of the leading Nordic stock exchanges with more than 30 years of experience. Through our marketplaces In Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway, we provide trading in more than 30,000 instruments such as equities, bonds, AIF:s and derivatives. The exchange is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart Group, the leading retail exchange in Germany. For more information about Nordic Growth Market, visit www.ngm.se. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Vontobel

At Vontobel, we actively shape the future. We create and pursue opportunities with determination. We master what we do – and we only do what we master. This is how we get our clients ahead. As a globally active investment manager with Swiss roots, we specialize in wealth management, active asset management and investment solutions. We harness the power of technology to deliver a high-quality, individual client experience and to deploy our investment expertise across multiple platforms and ecosystems. We empower our employees to take ownership of their work and bring opportunities to life. We do so based on the conviction that successful investing begins with the assumption of personal responsibility. We continuously scrutinize our achievements as we strive to exceed the expectations of our clients. The registered shares of the Vontobel Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The Vontobel families' close ties to the company guarantee our entrepreneurial independence. We consider the resulting freedom as an obligation to also assume our social responsibility. As of December 31, 2021, Vontobel held CHF 296.8 billion of total client assets. Around the world and in our home market, we serve our clients from 26 locations.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Pressrelease Vontobel 29 april_2022

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Nordic Growth Market

Kinesiska Hotsuit väljer Polygiene Stays Fresh för mer hållbara och fräscha plagg

Det kinesiska sportklädesmärket Hotsuit som används av influencers, kändisar och idrottare lanserar ett nytt produktsortiment med Polygiene BioStatic™ antimikrobiell teknik som gör att kläder att hålla sig fräscha och lever längre. Behandlingen finns i Hotsuits senaste produktkollektioner och fler behandlade artiklar lanseras kontinuerligt.

Polygiene AB

Varumärket är etablerat i Kina sedan 2015 och har sedan dess en bred följarskara bland ungdomar. Idag sträcker sig Hotsuit-produktlinjer från löpning och fitness, till fritid och andra kategorier, med hundratals influencers, kändisar och idrottare som bär varumärkets produkter globalt.

De herr- och damtröjor som Polygiene-behandlats får ytterligare funktionella och hållbarhetsmässiga fördelar. Behandlingen hämmar tillväxten av luktskapande bakterier som trivs där det finns svett, värme och fuktighet. Genom att hålla produkten fräsch längre krävs färre tvättar, vilket förlänger produktens livslängd och minskar dess påverkan på miljön.  Produkterna säljs i stora e-handelskanaler som Tmall, JD, Tiktok etc i Kina, med distribution över hela världen via Amazon.

Hotsuit kommenterar varför man valde att samarbeta med Polygiene: "Polygiene är världsledande inom stays fresh technologies, så de var vårt första alternativ när vi övervägde att lägga till antimikrobiell funktionalitet i vår nya produktlinje."

"Produkter som behandlas med Polygiene BioStatic-teknologi kommer att hålla sig luktfria och man kan därför hoppa över onödiga tvättar - vilket ger våra slutkonsumenter en produkt som både håller längre och är mer hållbar."

"Dessutom arbetar Polygiene med över 300 premiummärken globalt, och med deras varumärkesstöd och starka varumärkeskännedom, är vi säkra på att detta kommer att bli ett win-win-samarbete."

"Vi ser detta partnerskap som ett långvarigt engagemang och vi ser fram emot att växa med detta intressanta varumärke. Vi har ett starkt fokus på att öka vår försäljning på den kinesiska marknaden och ett sådant här samarbete är ett bra exempel på den strategin," säger Ulrika Björk, VD Polygiene

Om HOTSUIT
Hotsuit är ett sportmärke som började med professionella så kallade svettdräkter. Det producerar nu funktionella svettdräkter och sportutrustning och säljer över hela världen, vilket hjälper sportfans globalt att njuta av en fantastisk ”sweating experience”. Varumärket "HOT" + "SUIT" beskriver den nya sportklädeskategorin sweat wear. "HOT" gör dig inte bara varm och svettig utan har en likhet med passion och entusiasm. "SUIT" är bärare av Hotsuit som länkar människor som älskar sport över hela världen. Ungdomar, och hundratals influencers, kändisar och idrottare bär nu produkterna världen över. För mer information: www.hotsuit.com


Presskontakt Polygiene
Ulrika Björk, VD, ulrika.bjork@polygiene.com, +46 (0)70-921 12 75
Kristina Kruhsberg, pressansvarig, kristina.kruhsberg@polygiene.com, +46 (0)70-816 21 96


För pressbilder besök https://news.cision.com/se/?n=polygiene-ab

Anmäl dig här för att prenumerera på rapporter, pressmeddelanden och News:
http://ir.polygiene.com/sv/press/prenumerera/


Om Polygiene
Som världsledande inom stays fresh-lösningar, vill vi förändra sättet vi ser på produkter – från förbrukningsvaror till hållbara lösningar. Vi behandlar kläder, accessoarer, produkter för hemmet och textilier så att du kan känna dig fräsch, tvätta mindre och låta plagg och produkter leva längre. Mer än 300 globala premiumvarumärken har valt att använda Polygienes varumärke på sina produkter. Med det helägda dotterbolaget Addmaster Holdings Limited, har vi nu möjlighet att erbjuda lösningar för både mjuka och hårda ytor. Polygiene är listat på Nasdaq First North Growth Market i Stockholm. För mer information: www.polygiene.com.

Erik Penser Bank AB är bolagets Certified Adviser, telefon: 08-463 83 00, e-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Polygiene Hotsuit PR SWE 220429

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Polygiene AB

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Dagens industri som e-tidning redan kvällen innan

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?