Vontobel expands into the Norwegian market with launch of leveraged products at NGM

Vontobel expands into the Norwegian market for Exchange Traded Products with the launch of a range of leveraged products. With these new Norwegian listings from Vontobel, Nordic Growth Market is further strengthening its position as a leading exchange for Nordic ETP´s.

Vontobel enters the Norwegian market by offering Bull & Bear certificates traded on NGM. Bull & Bear certificates offer a simple and efficient way to profit from market trends in both rising and falling markets by leveraging daily price performance of a reference instrument such as a share or an index. Leveraged products are suitable for investors seeking to actively trade with a broad range of asset classes in bull and bear scenarios or can be used for portfolio protection.

"We are seeing strong demand for leveraged products – especially Bull & Bear certificates – from private investors and institutional clients in Norway. Combined with our many years of expertise in this product category, this creates the ideal conditions for Vontobel’s entry into the Norwegian market for leveraged products", says Heiko Geiger, Head Flow Products Distribution at Vontobel.

NGM offers ETP investment opportunities in all four Nordic countries. ETP´s provide investors with the opportunity to position themselves long or short on indices, equities, commodities and cryptos. The instruments are traded in local currency and settled locally.

“Nordic Growth Market has been a dedicated partner for developing and supporting the Nordic ETP market for more than 15 years. We are delighted that Vontobel is bringing their successful offering from other Nordic countries to Norway. The ETP turnover has increased by more than 78% in the previous quarter and we continue to see a strong demand especially in times of increased market volatility”, says Joel Boija, Head of ETP’s at NGM.

Contacts:

Joel Boija, Head of ETP’s at Nordic Growth Market

joel.boija@ngm.se

Henrik Herrmann, Director Nordic Flow Products Distribution at Vontobel

henrik.herrmann@vontobel.com

About NGM

Nordic Growth Markets is one of the leading Nordic stock exchanges with more than 30 years of experience. Through our marketplaces In Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway, we provide trading in more than 30,000 instruments such as equities, bonds, AIF:s and derivatives. The exchange is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart Group, the leading retail exchange in Germany. For more information about Nordic Growth Market, visit www.ngm.se. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Vontobel

At Vontobel, we actively shape the future. We create and pursue opportunities with determination. We master what we do – and we only do what we master. This is how we get our clients ahead. As a globally active investment manager with Swiss roots, we specialize in wealth management, active asset management and investment solutions. We harness the power of technology to deliver a high-quality, individual client experience and to deploy our investment expertise across multiple platforms and ecosystems. We empower our employees to take ownership of their work and bring opportunities to life. We do so based on the conviction that successful investing begins with the assumption of personal responsibility. We continuously scrutinize our achievements as we strive to exceed the expectations of our clients. The registered shares of the Vontobel Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The Vontobel families' close ties to the company guarantee our entrepreneurial independence. We consider the resulting freedom as an obligation to also assume our social responsibility. As of December 31, 2021, Vontobel held CHF 296.8 billion of total client assets. Around the world and in our home market, we serve our clients from 26 locations.

