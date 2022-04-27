Payer and Resurs Bank enter strategic partnership for the Nordic market

Payer, the growth company in the European B2B payments space, is entering a strategic partnership with the Nordic commercial bank Resurs Bank. The spirit of the partnership is to develop subscription solutions for the Nordic retail market using Payer’s API platform as the engine.

Payer’s modular API platform is designed to solve complex payment processes for B2B merchants while enabling a ‘consumer grade’ user experience. The company delivers solutions across the entire order-to-cash value chain with a clear focus on conversion, payment and automation of accounts receivable. By using Payer’s API platform as the core, the partnership between Payer and Resurs Bank will give retailers access to a modern and flexible platform to manage all their subscriptions and important functions specific to their individual needs.

The partnership with Resurs Bank is the company’s early step into the vast Banking sector which essentially serves the entire B2B merchant community.

“We are proud to enter this commercial partnership with Resurs Bank. We share their ambition to be able to serve their merchant base with innovative payment products that are matching both present and future business models in the digital space. By entering into this new partnership with Resurs Bank we will be able to serve businesses with completely new subscription solutions to accelerate the growth of the circular economy across the Nordics”, says Daniel Brännström, Director of Partnerships at Payer.

“The combination of Resurs’ long retail experience and the flexibility, stability, and security of Payers’ core technology creates a strong strategic partnership. We are convinced that we’ll be able to offer the Nordic retail market very attractive payment products,” says Anders Engstedt, Head of Product Development, Resurs Bank.”

The commercial terms and roadmap of the development has been agreed by both parties. More updates to follow.

More information:

Daniel Brännström, Director of Partnerships, Payer Financial Services AB, +46 73 751 93 90

