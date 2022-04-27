1515
Annons

OMXSPI

+1,15%

S&P 500

-2,81%

FTSE 100

+0,61%

DAX 30

+0,17%

NIKKEI

-1,17%

DOW JONES

-2,38%

Payer and Resurs Bank enter strategic partnership for the Nordic market

Payer, the growth company in the European B2B payments space, is entering a strategic partnership with the Nordic commercial bank Resurs Bank. The spirit of the partnership is to develop subscription solutions for the Nordic retail market using Payer’s API platform as the engine.

Payer Financial Services AB

Payer’s modular API platform is designed to solve complex payment processes for B2B merchants while enabling a ‘consumer grade’ user experience. The company delivers solutions across the entire order-to-cash value chain with a clear focus on conversion, payment and automation of accounts receivable. By using Payer’s API platform as the core, the partnership between Payer and Resurs Bank will give retailers access to a modern and flexible platform to manage all their subscriptions and important functions specific to their individual needs.

The partnership with Resurs Bank is the company’s early step into the vast Banking sector which essentially serves the entire B2B merchant community.

“We are proud to enter this commercial partnership with Resurs Bank. We share their ambition to be able to serve their merchant base with innovative payment products that are matching both present and future business models in the digital space. By entering into this new partnership with Resurs Bank we will be able to serve businesses with completely new subscription solutions to accelerate the growth of the circular economy across the Nordics”, says Daniel Brännström, Director of Partnerships at Payer.

“The combination of Resurs’ long retail experience and the flexibility, stability, and security of Payers’ core technology creates a strong strategic partnership. We are convinced that we’ll be able to offer the Nordic retail market very attractive payment products,” says Anders Engstedt, Head of Product Development, Resurs Bank.”

The commercial terms and roadmap of the development has been agreed by both parties. More updates to follow.

More information:

Daniel Brännström, Director of Partnerships, Payer Financial Services AB, +46 73 751 93 90

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Payer Financial Services AB
Innehåll från Nordic PaperAnnons

Stort fokus på hållbara material positivt för Nordic Paper

Anita Sjölander, vd på Nordic Paper.
Anita Sjölander, vd på Nordic Paper.

Efterfrågan på klimatsmarta förpackningar ökar. Det märker svenska Nordic Paper, som tillverkar papper av förnyelsebar skogsråvara. Deras produkter ersätter redan i dag förpackningslösningar av fossilbaserad plast.

Den bruna kassen vi bär hem våra matvaror i, bakplåtspapper och bakformar – det är exempel på produkter gjorda av så kallat kraftpapper respektive greaseproofpapper, som Nordic Paper tillverkar av lokal skogsråvara. Efterfrågan på dessa typer av specialpapper ökar, i takt med att omställningsviljan hos förpackningstillverkare blir allt större. Under 2021 ökade efterfrågan på kraftpapper i Europa med över fem procent i volym jämfört med föregående år. 

– Våra kunder frågar allt oftare efter alternativ till existerande förpackningslösningar i plast. Vi har till exempel en kund i Italien som har fokuserat på plast sedan 60-talet, som nu utvecklar nya förpackningar för vindruvor, körsbär och färska kryddor i kraftpapper. Och intresset bland deras kunder, som odlare och handlare inom retail, är stort, säger Anita Sjölander, vd på Nordic Paper. 

Minskar klimatavtrycket

Även om pappersförpackningar ofta har en lägre klimatpåverkan än andra förpackningstyper har även pappersförpackningen ett klimatavtryck. Därför arbetar Nordic Paper aktivt med att reducera utsläppen av växthusgaser i värdekedjan. Under 2021 genomfördes en omstrukturering av produktionsanläggningen i Säffle, som leder till en minskning av de totala utsläppen med cirka 10 000 ton koldioxid – samtidigt som produktionskapaciteten ökar med 10 procent.

– Vi tittar också på lösningar för att kombinera lastbilstransport med tåg och sjöfart. Huvudfokus är att tillgodose marknadens allt större efterfrågan på våra produkter samtidigt som vi fortsätter arbetet med att reducera klimatavtrycket, säger Anita Sjölander.

Läs mer om Nordic Paper här. 

Om Nordic Paper

Nordic Paper tillverkar specialpapper, framför allt för användning inom livsmedelssektorn. Företaget är världsledande inom flera nischområden och har produktion i Bäckhammar, Åmotfors och Säffle i Sverige, Greåker i Norge samt Québec i Kanada.

 

 

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Nordic Paper och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Dagens industri som e-tidning redan kvällen innan

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?