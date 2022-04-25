Nederman increases profitability target

The board of Nederman Holding AB have agreed a new profitability target for the group. The new target is to reach an adjusted EBITA margin of at least 14 percent.

Nederman´s profitability has continued to increase significantly and for the past 12 months to 31 March 2022, adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 509.1m or 11.9% of sales.

Order intake in recent quarters has been strong, order backlog is accordingly high and it is forecast that sales growth for the Nederman group for 2022 will exceed the 10% target. Due to the increased sales, profitability in SEK is also anticipated to continue to increase.

CEO Sven Kristensson says, “Despite this potential for margin pressure in the short-term from cost increases and sales mix, Nederman has a very strong digital range which we are continually developing, while we also continue to invest in our facilities, operations and other improvement activities, and we therefore see the possibility to reach the new target of 14 percent EBITA.”

Nederman remain committed to the previously communicated long-term targets for annual growth over a business cycle of 10%, return on operating capital of 15% and a dividend policy of 30-50% of net profit.

For further information, please contact:

Sven Kristensson, CEO

Telephone: +46 42 18 87 00

e-mail: sven.kristensson@nederman.com







Matthew Cusick, CFO

Telephone: +46 42 18 87 00

e-mail: matthew.cusick@nederman.com





This information is information that Nederman Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:30 p.m. CET on April 25, 2022.

About Nederman

Nederman is a global leader in industrial air filtration dedicated to capturing, measuring, controlling and cleaning air to make industrial production more efficient, safe and sustainable. Based on industry leading products, solutions and services in combination with an innovative IoT platform we deliver knowledge and facts needed to optimise performance and guarantee emissions compliance.



The Nederman Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Group has approximately 2200 employees and presence in more than 50 countries. Learn more at nedermangroup.com

Nederman Holding AB (publ), P.O. Box 602, SE-251 06 Helsingborg, Sweden.

Corporate registration number: 556576-4205



Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

Press release (PDF)





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



