Swedish Kiliaro set for millions of pre-installs on Reeder for Android

Kiliaro aims to have around 2.5 million pre-installations on Android devices over the next two years. This is thanks to a new partnership with the smartphone manufacturer Reeder.

Kiliaro AB

Kiliaro, the next-generation photo gallery app for storing, sharing and socializing around photos and videos, has entered into an agreement with one of Turkey's largest smartphone manufacturers regarding pre-installation.

Smartphone manufacturer Reeder currently sells about 1.2 million new Android phones every year and has several million existing customers. With the new agreement, Kiliaro's app will be pre-installed on all new phones. Thanks to this collaboration, millions of existing Reeder users will also have the opportunity to discover Kiliaro.

“Turkey is the first country where we have established a partnership with a smartphone manufacturer. We also see several interesting markets in Asia with similar opportunities to establish ourselves in the near future,” commented Kiliaro CEO Elie Komo.
 

Fortnox och Atlas Nest ingår exklusivt samarbete

Atlas Nest AB

Fortnox lösning för fastighetsägare är lanserad. Fortnox lösning för fastighetsägare är ett stort steg framåt för att digitalisera administration för fastighetsägare och boende. Produkten är huvudsakligen anpassad för mindre och mellanstora hyresrättsbolag och bostadsrättsföreningar.

I Fortnoxs lösning för fastighetsägare har Atlas Nest och Fortnox utvecklat ett smart och enkelt helhetssystem till fastighetsägarna.

Lösningen innebär att Atlas Nest levererar allt inom kommunikation, information och avisering samt betalning åt kunden. Betalningsinformation och bokföringsunderlag överförs automatiskt in till kundens bokföringsprogram i Fortnox. Säger Tommy Eklund, VD Fortnox.

Atlas Nest erbjuder även en hyresgaranti vilket innebär att 100% av hyrorna tillfaller fastighetsägaren i slutet på varje månad, vilket kommer förenkla för alla parter gällande administration och bokföring.

Med detta erbjudande blir Fortnoxs lösning för fastighetsägare Atlas Nest och Fortnox helt unika på marknaden. En enkel och effektiv tjänst för små och mellanstora fastighetsägare. Säger Martin Harr, VD Atlas Nest.

APP Properties har varit med i utvecklingen av Atlas Nests fastighetsportal ur ett kundperspektiv. Vi använder Atlas Nests fastighetsportal i våra senaste BRF projekt samt våra hyresrätter. I Hofs Park kommer Fortnox lösning för fastighetsägare användas fullt ut vilket kommer förenkla vardagen för boende och administrationen för oss som fastighetsägare. Säger Anders Svensson, VD APP Properties.

Martin Harr

VD, Atlas Nest AB

Tel +46 70 450 93 21

martin.harr@atlasnest.com

Atlas Nest AB utmanar den traditionella fastighetsbranschen genom att erbjuda en lättanvänd kommunikationsportal för fastighetsägare och de som bor i fastigheten. Vi skapar lönsamhet för fastighetsägare genom att effektivisera den ekonomiska förvaltningen, minska aviseringar och öka kundnöjdheten. För mer information besök https://atlasnest.com.

 

