JS Security publicerar fallstudie avseende arbetet hos Scania

S2Medical AB (publ) has today received an ordering code (Oracle code) for the products in the Epiprotect range for Mediclinic in the United Arab Emirates. Mediclinic is one of the largest private care givers in the country with seven hospitals and over 20 clinics with a total of more than 900 hospital beds. The ordering code enables regular orders of the coded product and has therefor opened up for continued growth in the Company’s Dubai-branch.

Mediclinic Middle East is a part of Mediclinic International with a total of 48 hospitals in four countries as well as a 30% ownership in the UK-based Spire Healthcare.

”With this news we have been taking a big leap into the private healthcare market in the UAE. The need for our unique wound healing products is big and the service that we provide to the customers in the form of availability and education is greatly appreciated which now has given result in the form of yet another large hospital chain which will start to order our products.” Says the Company’s COO Mårten Skog.

This disclosure contains information that S2Medical AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 13-04-2022 16:31 CET.

Contact Details

Petter Sivlér – CEO, S2Medical AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)8-70 000 50

E-mail: petter.sivler@s2m.se







Certified Adviser

Vator Securities AB

Telephone +46 (0)8-580 065 99

Website: www.vatorsec.se

E-mail: ca@vatorsec.se









