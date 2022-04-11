1515
Reltime launches its revolutionary blockchain and ecosystem globally

On first day, over 10,000 first movers from around the world sign up

Reltime AS

Oslo, Norway, April 11, 2022—Reltime launched its revolutionary global decentralised financial (DeFi) ecosystem today, with over 10,000 people signing up on www.reltime.com.

To celebrate this milestone, Reltime organised a virtual Global Launch Party on Monday morning in the presence of CEO, founder and inventor Frode van der Laak and many of Reltime’s first movers.

Reltime is the first blockchain company to have created a unique global platform from scratch, including and offering borderless joint accounts to its users world-wide. Reltime has developed a next-generation, hybrid financial technology and DeFi ecosystem on top of its permissioned, PoA (Proof-of-Authority) blockchain.

Reltime’s personal and business users are able to benefit from highly-secure, transparent and fast transaction speeds of 2-3 seconds on average, utilising dApps, smart contracts and other Reltime features such as guaranteed, automatic collateral. Unlike many banking and fintech industry players, the company cuts out the middleman for all its financial services offered on the Reltime platform.

Commenting on the global launch, Frode van der Laak said: “We are excited to have launched our platform today, giving Reltime’s users the opportunity to be totally in charge of their own financial services within our ecosystem. Later this month, Reltime will roll-out its services in over 130 counties. Instead of using SWIFT and traditional lending platforms, Reltime is available 24/7/365, allowing personal and business users to interact and transact without any time constraints, and earn on interest).”

Reltime’s beta app for iOS and Android currently includes:

  • almost gas-free transaction fees;
  • very easy to send and receive funds to users’ phone contacts;
  • settlement time of between 2-3 seconds, on average;
  • Reltime users can offer loans to the Reltime marketplacewith collateral and limited lending risk;
  • peer-to-peer lending and borrowing, whereby users themselves are able to set their own terms, interest rate and collateral (with or without). 
  • users having full control over Reltime’s services and with whom they wish to interact and communicate;
  • creating joint accounts between two or more users globally and being able to manage the accessibility of such accounts in relation to withdrawals and deposits;

Reltime has created a digital asset called RTO (Reltime Oxygen), which is a stable coin used within the ecosystem.

The firm has listed the RTC token, which plays an important role in Reltime’s ecosystem operation. Benefits for RTC owners include:

  • by holding the token, owners can benefit from an Interest reduction if they borrow from anyone within the Reltime ecosystem;
  • receiving dividends on ecosystem earnings, such as transaction and gas fees, interest payments, business-to-business and openAPI services as well as other future revenues.

During Reltime’s Global Launch Party, Reltime’s CEO announced two additional RTC listings, on P2PB2B and INDOEX. Reltime has already been listed on BitMart and CoinTiger since November and December 2021, respectively. The company successfully carried out an initial exchange offering (IEO) in October 2021 on BitMart.

Each and every newly-registered Reltime user will receive a welcoming reward of RTC 1,000. In addition, Reltime offers a RTC 500 referral reward to users for signing up their friends and family.

Reltime for developers

Reltime’s OpenAPI can be used by developers to build their own dApps on top of the Reltime blockchain.Additional features and services will be introduced later this year, such as:

  • the Reltime biometric payment card (anticipated in the third quarter 2022);
  • launching digital financial services for several metaverse platforms (anticipated in the fourth quarter 2022);
  • DeFi FX exchange, Reltime’s swap service (a truly cost-reducing micro exchange between different digital assets);
  • a NFT marketplace as well as a number of other dApps on the Reltime blockchain; and
  • Whitelabelling of Reltime’s applications.

For media enquiries:

Cornelia S. van der Laak
Chief Communications Officer
Reltime AS
Tel.: +4740769988
cornelia@reltime.com
https://reltime.com




Innehåll från Leksands KnäckebrödAnnons

Klimatmärkt knäckebröd – en investering i framtiden

Leksands Knäckebröd är ett av tre svenska livsmedelsföretag som kan skryta med klimatmärkning på sina förpackningar.

– Det är ett sätt att kommunicera vårt starka fokus på hållbarhet och klimat. Att kartlägga hela produktionskedjan ger oss en fullständig bild av var vi står oss idag och ett bra underlag för framtida förbättringar, säger Peter Joon, företagets vd.

Det finns mycket man kan lära sig genom att läsa det finstilta på en matförpackning. Numera kan man även få information om en varas hållbarhet och klimatavtryck. Enbart tre svenska företag har klimatmärkning på sina förpackningar och Leksands Knäckebröd är ett av dem.

– Vi har jobbat hårt med hållbarhetsarbetet under många år. 2019 bestämde vi oss för att ta steget fullt ut och börja klimatmärka vårt bröd.

Leksands Knäckebröd följer brödets påverkan på miljön hela vägen från fält till butik.

– Vi kartlägger hela produktionskedjan i detalj. I beräkningen inkluderas allt från råvaror och jordbruk, tillverkning, energiavfall i produktion och förpackningsmaterial såväl som transporter till butik och konsumentsvinn.

Hållbar produktion under två sekler

2020 hade produkterna ett genomsnittligt klimatavtryck på 0,578 CO2e per kilo.

– Det är kul att äntligen svart på vitt kunna visa hur bra vi är. Detta är en riktigt bra siffra, men vi ska bli ännu bättre, säger Peter Joon, vd och sjätte generationens bagarmästare.

Peter berättar att företaget jobbade med hållbarhet redan på 1950-talet, då hans farfar började återvinna värmen från ugnarna som ett led i att sänka energikostnaderna. Vid närmare eftertanke, menar Peter, har inriktningen mot hållbarhet funnits ända sedan starten på 1800-talet.

– Vi har en gammal ärofull tradition som vi förvaltar och utvecklar för kommande generationer. Min gammelfarmors mormor Jakobs Karin visste att man måste hushålla med resurserna. Vi fortsätter i samma anda nästan tvåhundra år senare.

Höga krav på råvaror

Peter berättar om alla de åtgärder som gör att Leksands Knäckebröd kan skryta med ett lågt klimatavtryck:

– Vi väljer närodlad råg och hämtar vatten från vår egen källa i Badelundaåsen. Vi byter bilar och frakter till fossilfria alternativ och ska installera solpaneler på bageriets tak. Vi har tagit bort all plast i kassar, muggar och kartongband och återvinner all värme från ugnarna till lokalvärme och varmvatten. Ugnarna värms med grön och lokalproducerad el, främst från Trängslet i Älvdalen.

Förbättringar för kommande generationer

Det är inte dyrare att vara grön, menar Peter Joon.

– Vi måste alltid vara konkurrenskraftiga prismässigt. Miljöarbetet och besparing går ofta hand i hand. Att vi tar tillvara all överskottsvärme från ugnarna och använder den för uppvärmningen av lokalerna och allt varmvatten sparar både pengar och energi.

Hållbarhetsarbete kan kommuniceras på två sätt – genom att man slår sig på bröstet eller jobbar med ödmjuk självkritik. Enligt Peter Joon väljer Leksands Knäckebröd det sistnämnda.

– Vi har infört klimatmärkningen för att kunna genomföra framtida förbättringar där de ger bäst resultat. Vi är ett familjeföretag och vi tittar inte på kvartalsekonomi – vi tittar på sekel. Min tid som VD är bara en kort stund och sedan tar någon annan över. Leksands Knäckebröd ska leva i många generationer till, då är det minsta vi kan göra att ha ett fortsatt starkt fokus på hållbarhet och klimat, avslutar Peter.

FAKTA

Leksands Knäckebröd är ett familjeföretag som sedan 1817 bakat Knäckebröd i Häradsbygden, Leksand. Filosofin är att vi baka på rena råvaror utan tillsatser och med omtanke om miljö och klimat för nästa generation. Företaget bakar cirka 8000 ton knäckebröd om året, omsätter cirka 265 miljoner kro-nor och har 165 anställda. 

Mer information på www.leksands.se 

 

 

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Leksands Knäckebröd och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

