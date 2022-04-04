Per Kogut joins Board of Directors at Loyal Solutions

On April 4 th 2022 ,Per Kogut was elected to the Board of Directors. Per brings extensive experience in the global IT sector as well as an impressive global network. We are proud that Per has chosen to join our company and we are certain this will further strengthen Loyal Solutions.

Per has extensive CEO experience from an impressive career in international IT with SAS Airline, Computer Associates and for the last 14 years as CEO for the leading Danish IT company NNIT. Per has also served as Chairman of NNIT, USA and NNIT Philippines and is currently chairman of Digital Hub Denmark. Per holds a master’s from University of Copenhagen and is a Danish citizen with residence in Denmark



Experience

2007-2021 CEO, NNIT

2001-2006 CEO, Computer Associates, Northern Europe

2018- Chairman of the Board, Digital Hub Denmark

2016-2022 Board member EET 2012-2021

2012-2016 Chairman of the Board, NNIT USA

2007-2014 Chairman of the Board, Billetkontoret A/S

2009-2021 Chairman of the Board, NNIT Philippines

Education

1996 Master, Public Administration v & IT Science from Copenhagen University



“ I am delighted that Per will be joining our Board bringing with him an impressive resume and significant experience from large international IT companies. Per also has extensive experience in scaling within the IT sector as well as a vast global network. We are all delighted that Per has chosen to be a part of Loyal Solutions future journey.", Peter Kisbye, CEO

" I really like the global journey Loyal Solutions has undergone and I look forward to participating in the journey ahead. Loyalty is crucial in all aspects of life, not least between any company and their customers. Of cause this is only scaleable if done digitally, in this field I see significant opportunities for all stakeholders. I look forward to contributing to Loyal Solutions exiting journey ahead", Per Kogut, Member of the Board of Directors

For further information about the Company, please contact

Peter Kisbye, CEO

Phone: +45 21 28 69 60

E-mail: pki@loyalsolutions.eu

Website: www.loyalsolutions.eu









Certified Adviser

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

Phone: +46 (0) 11 32 30 732

E-mail: ca@skmg.se







