Per Kogut joins Board of Directors at Loyal Solutions

On April 4th 2022 ,Per Kogut was elected to the Board of Directors.  Per brings extensive experience in the global IT sector as well as an impressive global network. We are proud that Per has chosen to join our company and we are certain this will further strengthen Loyal Solutions. 

Per has extensive CEO experience from an impressive career in international IT with SAS Airline, Computer Associates and for the last 14 years as CEO for the leading Danish IT company NNIT. Per has also served as Chairman of NNIT, USA and NNIT Philippines and is currently chairman of Digital Hub Denmark. Per holds a master’s from University of Copenhagen and is a Danish citizen with residence in Denmark


Experience

  • 2007-2021     CEO, NNIT
  • 2001-2006     CEO, Computer Associates, Northern Europe
  • 2018-            Chairman of the Board, Digital Hub Denmark
  • 2016-2022     Board member EET 2012-2021
  • 2012-2016     Chairman of the Board, NNIT USA  
  • 2007-2014     Chairman of the Board, Billetkontoret A/S
  • 2009-2021     Chairman of the Board, NNIT Philippines

Education
1996 Master, Public Administration v & IT Science from Copenhagen University
 

“ I am delighted that Per will be joining our Board bringing with him an impressive resume and significant experience from large international IT companies. Per also has extensive experience in scaling within the IT sector as well as a vast global network. We are all delighted that Per has chosen to be a part of Loyal Solutions future journey.", Peter Kisbye, CEO

" I really like the global journey Loyal Solutions has undergone and I look forward to participating in the journey ahead. Loyalty is crucial in all aspects of life, not least between any company and their customers. Of cause this is only scaleable if done digitally, in this field I see significant opportunities for all stakeholders.  I look forward to contributing to Loyal Solutions exiting journey ahead", Per Kogut, Member of the Board of Directors

For further information about the Company, please contact
Peter Kisbye, CEO
Phone: +45 21 28 69 60
E-mail: pki@loyalsolutions.eu
Website: www.loyalsolutions.eu



Certified Adviser
Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB
Phone: +46 (0) 11 32 30 732
E-mail: ca@skmg.se


Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting 04-04-2022

Därför behövs mattekunskaper mer än någonsin

Att vara bra på matte är en färdighet som vi har nytta av inom många områden. Både i studier, i många yrken och i vardagslivet behövs mattekunskaper. Det finns också många sätt att förbättra sig i matematik, enligt ekonomitips.nu.

I vårt digitaliserade och tekniska samhälle krävs kunskaper i matematik mer än någonsin. De underlättar vår vardag och gör det även lättare att hitta arbete. Många gillar matte, andra hatar det. Men alla kan lära sig, för i grunden handlar det främst om inställning och övning.

Nya utbildningar dyker upp

Många av våra framtidsjobb kräver kunskaper i matematik. I höst startar därför Linköpings universitet en ny matteutbildning, för att möta arbetsmarknadens behov. Idag efterfrågar allt fler arbetsgivare en analytisk förmåga och ett matematiskt tänkande hos sina anställda. Många arbetsmoment kräver avancerade beräkningar och att man kan utveckla och optimera system.

På SVT Nyheter skriver man att utbildningen ska förbereda för jobb inriktade på avancerad teknisk utveckling, bland annat inom AI medicin, ekonomi och maskininlärning.

”Den snabba utvecklingen inom it och AI (artificiell intelligens) tillsammans med en större tillgång på data och beräkningskraft har ökat behovet av specialistkompetens inom matematik tillsammans med ett tekniskt kunnande.” (svt.se/nyheter/lokalt/ost/liu-startar-ny-matteutbildning-for-att-mota-digitaliseringen).

Matte krävs för ekonomi

Ett annat område som kräver matematiska kunskaper är ekonomi. Det krävs både för att komma in och klara av utbildningar inom ekonomi, kunna ta jobb inom ekonomi. Men det krävs även i vår vardagsekonomi. I vardagen kan mattekunskaperna användas för att räkna ut totalkostnader för inköp, material till renoveringar eller hur mycket du tjänar på dina aktier.

För matematik handlar inte bara om svåra uträkningar och formler. Genom matte kan vi förstå världen bättre och få mer makt i vår vardag och vår vardagsekonomi. Den lär oss att lösa problem och tänka logiskt.

Så kan du förbättra dina kunskaper

Vad är då bästa sättet att förbättra kunskaperna inom matematik? Enligt ekonomitips.nu är det allra bästa sättet att gå en heltidsutbildning i matematik, då man får rätt stöd av lärare och snabbt förbättrar sina kunskaper. Halv- eller deltidsutbildningar är också bra alternativ, som går att kombinera med andra studier eller arbete vid sidan av.
 

Ett hett tips är att jämföra olika innnovativa appar för att öka din mattekunskap!

Ett annat alternativ är att studera på egen hand. Där kan man välja att använda sig av traditionella läroböcker, eller att hitta material på nätet ­–­ något som blir allt vanligare.

”Matematik är ett ämne som lämpar sig särskilt väl för att studera online och det finns ett bra utbud av webbplatser där du får hjälp med att bli bättre på matte. Dessa webbplatser innehåller allt från pedagogiska texter och exempel till videor där en lärare förklarar olika matematiska begrepp och beräkningar. En del av dessa webbplatser är helt gratis medan andra kräver att du betalar en mindre avgift för att få tillgång till allt material på webbplatsen.” (https://ekonomitips.nu/bli-bra-pa-matte/).

Det viktigaste är trots allt övning. Bara genom att göra övningar, traggla med problem och lära sig av sina misstag kan vi förbättra våra kunskaper i matte. Ett annat tips är att själv lära ut det du har lärt dig, till någon som med mindre kunskaper. Då utmanas dina färdigheter i att förklara problemet och tillvägagångssättet, något som gör att kunskaperna sätter sig bättre.

Läs mer om ämnet och få fler tips på ekonomitips.nu

Kontakt: hej@ekonomitips.nu

