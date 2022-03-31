1515
Pexip Holding ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2022

Pexip AS

The annual general meeting of Pexip Holding ASA (OSE: PEXIP) will be held on April 21, 2022 at 17:00 (CEST). The annual general meeting will be held as a digital meeting with electronic voting. Please see further detailed information on online participation and proxy voting in the notice of the annual general meeting. The full notice, agenda and appendices are attached hereto. Further information is also to be found on https://investor.pexip.com/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

For further information please contact:

Investors: Mirza Koristovic,  Director Investor Relations, IR@pexip.com, +47 93 87 05 25

Media: Lars-Einar Petterson, Communication Manager, Lars.einar.petterson@pexip.com, +47 93 44 88 27

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Annual Report 2022
Statement from the Nomination Committee 2022
Proposed New Articles of Association
Sustainability Report 2022
Remuneration Guidelines and Report 2022
Notice AGM 2022






Pexip AS

