Pexip Holding ASA : Annual report 2021

Pexip AS

Pexip Holding ASA (OSE: PEXIP) hereby publishes its Annual Report for 2021 including the Sustainability Report and Remuneration Report for 2021. The reports are attached and available on https://investor.pexip.com/.

Pexip Holding ASA has also published its annual report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information please contact:

Investors: Mirza Koristovic,  Director Investor Relations, IR@pexip.com, +47 93 87 05 25

Media: Lars-Einar Petterson, Communication Manager, Lars.einar.petterson@pexip.com, +47 93 44 88 27

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
PexipHoldingASA-2021-12-31-en.zip
Remuneration Report 2022
Annual Report 2022
Sustainability Report 2022




