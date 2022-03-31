Pexip Holding ASA : Annual report 2021

Pexip Holding ASA (OSE: PEXIP) hereby publishes its Annual Report for 2021 including the Sustainability Report and Remuneration Report for 2021. The reports are attached and available on https://investor.pexip.com/.

Pexip Holding ASA has also published its annual report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information please contact:

Investors: Mirza Koristovic, Director Investor Relations, IR@pexip.com, +47 93 87 05 25

Media: Lars-Einar Petterson, Communication Manager, Lars.einar.petterson@pexip.com, +47 93 44 88 27

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

PexipHoldingASA-2021-12-31-en.zip

Remuneration Report 2022

Annual Report 2022

Sustainability Report 2022











Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



