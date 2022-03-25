DDM Holding AG publishes its 2021 Annual report

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) today published its 2021 Annual report. The document is available on the DDM Group's website, www.ddm-group.ch.

A printed copy can be ordered via the website or by mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

DDM currently intends to publish financial information on the following dates in 2022:

Interim report January – March 2022: 5 May 2022

Annual General Meeting 2022: 23 June 2022

Interim report January – June 2022: 28 July 2022

Interim report January – September 2022: 3 November 2022





