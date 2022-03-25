DDM Holding AG publishes its 2021 Annual report

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) today published its 2021 Annual report. The document is available on the DDM Group's website, www.ddm-group.ch.
A printed copy can be ordered via the website or by mail: investor@ddm-group.ch
DDM currently intends to publish financial information on the following dates in 2022:
Interim report January – March 2022: 5 May 2022
Annual General Meeting 2022: 23 June 2022
Interim report January – June 2022: 28 July 2022
Interim report January – September 2022: 3 November 2022
The information in this report requires DDM Holding AG to publish the information in accordance with the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on 25 March 2022 at 08:00 CET.
For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:
Florian Nowotny, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +43 664 100 1243
Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +41 79 331 30 17
Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch
