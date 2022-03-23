New shares of Nanoform registered with the trade register

March 23, 2022 at 15.00 Finnish time / 14.00 Swedish time

Company Release

Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform" or the "Company"), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, announced on March 22, 2022 the result of the offering of new shares (the " Shares") in an accelerated book building directed to institutional and other qualified investors (the "Placing "). In the Placing, the Company issued a total of 5,581,818 Shares. The Shares have today been registered with the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office.

Following the registration of the Shares, the total number of registered shares in the Company is 78,116,964. The Shares will confer the same shareholder rights as the Company’s other shares. The Shares are expected to be ready for delivery to the investors against payment through Euroclear Finland Ltd or, as applicable, through Euroclear Sweden AB on or about March 25, 2022.

Trading in the Shares is expected to commence on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden on or about March 25, 2022.

Board of directors

Further enquiries:

Albert Hæggström, CFO

albert.haeggstrom@nanoform.com

+358 29 370 0150

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoform.com

+46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform’s platform technologies. The Company focuses on reducing attrition in clinical trials and on enhancing drug molecules’ formulation performance through its nanoforming services. Nanoform’s capabilities span the small to large molecule development space and the Company focuses on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform’s shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

