Smartoptics Group AS: Invitation to presentation at Aktiedagen Stockholm

The company will present latest financial performance, give an overview of its business and market. The event is open to the public and does not require a membership with Aktiespararna, no sign up is needed to attend the Webcast. To submit questions, please send an email to event@aktiespararna.se or as a text message to +46 79 347 9845. The questions need to be marked “Smartoptics”. Questions can be submitted both prior and during the presentation.
Date: March 14, 2022
Time: 14:00 CET
Language: Swedish
Webcast link: www.aktiespararna.se/tv/live
For further information please contact:
Magnus Grenfeldt
CEO
Smartoptics
Telephone: +47 214 174 00
Email: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com
