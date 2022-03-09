Smartoptics Group AS: Invitation to presentation at Aktiedagen Stockholm

Oslo, Norway - March 9, 2022 - Smartoptics Group AS will be present and present at Aktiesparanas event Aktidagen Stockholm on Monday the 14 th of March, at 14:00 CET. Smartoptics will be represented by CEO Magnus Grenfeldt. The presentation will be streamed and can be viewed via www.aktiespararna.se/tv/live.

The company will present latest financial performance, give an overview of its business and market. The event is open to the public and does not require a membership with Aktiespararna, no sign up is needed to attend the Webcast. To submit questions, please send an email to event@aktiespararna.se or as a text message to +46 79 347 9845. The questions need to be marked “Smartoptics”. Questions can be submitted both prior and during the presentation.

Date: March 14, 2022

Time: 14:00 CET

Language: Swedish

Webcast link: www.aktiespararna.se/tv/live







For further information please contact:

Magnus Grenfeldt

CEO

Smartoptics

Telephone: +47 214 174 00

Email: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com











