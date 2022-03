S2Medical AB (publ) has received a record order of the wound healing dressing Epiprotect from Sweden

S2Medical AB (publ) has received a record order of the wound healing dressing Epiprotect amounting to about 500 000 SEK. The order is a call off from the tender within Region Femklövern which has previously been announced in December of 2021. The tender entered into force on the 1st of March 2022 and is estimated to be worth about 13 million SEK. The ordered products will be delivered immediately.

”We are very happy that we have received this significant order already four days after the tender has entered into force. We will continuously work close to the customer to ensure that they get the best possible use for the products which in the long run will lead to more satisfied patients and customers.” Says the company’s CEO Petter Sivlér.

This disclosure contains information that S2Medical AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 04-03-2022 14:12 CET.

Contact Details

Petter Sivlér – CEO, S2Medical AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)8-70 000 50

E-mail: petter.sivler@s2m.se







Certified Adviser

Vator Securities AB

Telephone +46 (0)8-580 065 99

Website: www.vatorsec.se

E-mail: ca@vatorsec.se









Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

Release





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se