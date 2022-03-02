Polarium Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in Europe – For the Second Year in a Row

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 139 percent between 2017 and 2020, Polarium has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe by the Financial Times' annual FT1000 ranking. Polarium was also highlighted in the overall top-10 rankings for the Nordic region and Sweden.

Since its founding in 2015, Polarium has been on a mission to create the best-performing, safe and sustainable energy storage solutions built on lithium-ion technology. As a result of a strong customer focus and best-in-class products, Polarium has delivered exceptional sales growth since start – surpassing SEK 1 billion in revenue during 2021.

Leveraging Polarium’s market leading position within reserve power, the company launched an offering within energy optimization in 2021 – combining its market leading smart energy storage with energy optimization systems that enable customers to buy and store electricity at times of high supply and feed excess energy back to the grid, making them active participants in the energy market.

“We're honored to once again be recognized by the Financial Times. We’re on an incredible journey together with our employees, partners, and customers. But we are still just getting started. With our combined offering of energy storage solutions and energy optimization, I look forward to continued expansion and international growth.” says Stefan Jansson, CEO of Polarium.

The FT1000 ranks companies that achieved the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2017 and 2020. Polarium’s CAGR of 139 percent puts the company in the top-10 in the Nordic region and Sweden.

The FT1000 ranking was published on March 1st and will also appear in the Financial Times newspaper on March 21st, 2022. See the full list here.





Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

Powerbox Employee Satisfaction Survey 2022





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



