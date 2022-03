ARIPO declares patent protection for the instagraft technology

African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) has declared that the instagraft technology has received patent protection in the organizations member states which covers 20 different African countries.

The instagraft technology enables skin transplantation for many patients with chronic ulcers. Instagraft has the potential to move advanced surgery out of the operating theater and into the regular consultation rooms, which makes the technology an essential tool to address the largest individual cost in the healthcare budget.

”This technology will be a revolution for the healing of chronic ulcers when it reaches the market, and we now have the pleasure to announce that the technology has been granted patent protection in a large part of the African continent.” Says the company’s CEO Petter Sivlér.

This disclosure contains information that S2Medical AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 01-03-2022 12:47 CET.

