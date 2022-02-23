Polarium Launches its Next Generation Battery

Polarium is now introducing Generation 6 of its product range Battery. The next generation of Battery has been developed for the energy systems of the future, and is smarter, stronger and safer than ever before.

Since the launch of its Battery product range in 2015, Polarium has maintained a high pace of innovation to develop the best-performing energy storage solutions built on lithium-ion battery technology on the market. Now the company is launching Generation 6 of Battery, which is prepared for whatever the future may hold.

“We strive for a future built on endless energy, but we know that the future is unpredictable. That is why we have developed the next generation of Battery, which is designed to withstand unforeseen events while also being prepared for a giant technological leap in society. This will smoothen the transition to renewable energy, electrification, and always-on connectivity,” says Stefan Jansson, CEO of Polarium.

Due to its modular design, the battery can easily be tailored after the customer’s specific needs. It is prepared to always be connected to the Polarium Cloud, which enables remote monitoring and continuous updates of performance-improving features.

With the latest generation of Battery, Polarium brings unprecedented safety levels to every individual battery module. At every step of the way – from transportation to installation and use. The battery is prepared for additional fire suppression systems, UL 9540A support and liquid cooling technology. It’s IP65 protected to stand against a high degree of dust and moisture. On top of that, it also includes a humidity and shock sensor to sense exposure to moisture and abuse.

“We are driven by innovation and making advanced technology easy to use. The launch of the next generation of Battery is a clear example of how we deliver state-of-the-art energy storage solutions to solve our customers’ most pressing pain points. We enable them to future-proof their businesses by securing capacity and reducing energy costs, while decreasing their environmental footprint at the same time,” says Tobias Söderlund, Chief Product Officer of Polarium.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

220223 - Press release - Gen 6





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



