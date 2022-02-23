Irisity announces the opening of its Copenhagen office.

Irisity AB (publ), leading AI video analytics provider, continues its international expansion with the appointment of Tonny Frederiksen as new Sales Executive.

We continue our international expansion, opening the new sales office in Denmark. The office, based in Copenhagen, will be headed by Tonny Frederiksen who will be responsible for managing the company’s sales activities in Denmark, Island, Poland, the Baltics and Russia.

“I am very happy to welcome Tonny, who will strengthen our European Sales team with solid experience and strong video security sales network”, comments Christian Johansson, Irisity VP Sales Europe.

Tonny Frederiksen begins his employment on March 1st and brings over a decade of international sales experience in security systems, video, and AI applications, previously holding the position of Sales Director Northern Europe for Mobotix AG.

“I’m excited joining Irisity and being part of its international expansion initiative. The market demand for advanced video analytics is truly accelerating, I look forward pursuing these opportunities with Irisity’s stellar product portfolio”, comments Tonny Frederiksen, Irisity Sales Executive.

The Copenhagen sales office is the seventh office within the Irisity Group, and will serve customers in Denmark, Island, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia, offering comprehensive AI video analytics products from Irisity’s portfolio.

Irisity is a leading provider of AI-powered video analytics solutions. We develop deep learning-based algorithms upgrading security cameras into intelligent detection devices, while safeguarding personal integrity. Irisity currently serve customers in more than ninety countries with offices in Sweden, USA, Singapore, UAE, Mexico, Denmark and Israel, operating through a network of resellers, partners, security companies, and camera manufacturers globally.

For further information:

Andreas Höye, Irisity IR

Phone: +46 769 01 34 51

E-mail: andreas.hoye@irisity.com

