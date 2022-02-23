1515
Annons

OMXSPI

+0,17%

S&P 500

-1,01%

FTSE 100

+0,41%

DAX 30

+0,85%

NIKKEI

0,00%

DOW JONES

-1,42%

Free webinar: Developing domain monitoring strategy for registries and registrars

On March 17th, DomainCrawler, a Swedish provider of structured domain data, will bring together prominent experts from the domain management industry to discuss latest developments, trends and technologies during a free webinar on developing a strategy for domain monitoring.

DomainCrawler

Over the past six months, DomainCrawler has conducted three insightful events dedicated to brand protection, anti-counterfeiting and SEO. Now, they have announced their next webinar entitled "Developing domain monitoring strategy for registries and registrars" which promises to be their biggest endeavor so far. The event will be dedicated to unravelling the complex topics of domain management, and in particular, management of abuse cases. Important questions being discussed will include:  

  • How can domain abuse monitoring decrease the amount of abuse plus support needs of registries and registrars?  

  • What are the responsibilities of registries in taking down fraudulent domain names?  

  • What are the best practices of domain abuse management?  

  • How to utilize domain data for abuse management?  

In order to tackle the topic from different possible angles, DomainCrawler has invited high-profile speakers:  

  • Rickard Vikström, founder at DomainCrawler and also founder of Internet Vikings – one of the biggest domain name registrars for the iGaming industry in Europe. 

  • Danny Aerts, Senior Adviser at DomainCrawler, who served as CEO of the Swedish Internet Association for 15 years. 

  • Peter van Roste, CEO at CENTR. 

As for the audience, the event will obviously not only be interesting to registries and registrars, but also to hosting providers, brand protection specialists and portfolio managers etc. 

"Domain monitoring and abuse management is a hot topic right now since the amount of abuse has increased during the pandemic. We hope our knowledge sharing event will empower specialists across the industry to fight malicious practices better", says Rickard Vikstrom who will be facilitating the discussion. 

The event will be conducted free of charge on March 17 at 16:00 CET. All those interested are invited to join by registering via the link below:

REGISTER HERE

For press inquiries please contact  
Volodymyr Holovash 
+38 066 32 53 061 
vova.holovash@domaincrawler.com 


Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

DomainCrawler
Innehåll från Gateway DigitalAnnons

Möt Gateway som satsar stort på digitaliseringen av svenska företag

Ola Hammarlund, vd för Gateway Digital.
Ola Hammarlund, vd för Gateway Digital.

Med sitt säte i Pampas Marina, Solna och huvudkontor i Nederländerna och Indien är Gateway Digital ett företag vi i Sverige trots allt inte är särskilt bekanta med. Men den digitala vägledaren har i snart 15 år hjälpt svenska företag och start ups med innovation och digitalisering. Nu satsar de ytterligare i Sverige och gör det genom att fokusera på sin gyllene målgrupp; medelstora företag. 

Att ligga i framkant i sin digitalisering är i dag ett måste för att vara ett konkurrenskraftigt företag. I och med pandemin har värdet av digitala lösningar ökat ytterligare och behovet av att digitalisera sig är större än någonsin. Några som märker av detta är Gateway som hjälper sina kunder med denna resa. 

– Tekniken medför mängder med möjligheter men för att kunna utnyttja dessa behöver man förstå den samtidigt som det är minst lika viktigt att förstå hur den appliceras i sin verksamhet, och det är där vi kommer in i bilden. Vi hjälper våra kunder matcha detta för att uppnå konkreta resultat, säger Ola Hammarlund, vd för Gateway Digital. 

En praktisk och kostnadseffektiv lösning

Gateways mål är att driva digital transformation på ett praktiskt och prisvärt sätt. Det gör de tack vare sin långa branscherfarenhet och sin tekniska spetskompetens som finns hos över 1600 medarbetare världen över. 

– I dag är vi totalt sju anställda i det svenska bolaget och över 50 konsulter nearshore och offshore som jobbar för våra svenska kunder. Det nya normala har öppnat upp för möjligheten för företag att inte endast jobba med konsulter på plats, utan de kan få samma hjälp remote och dessutom till en avsevärt bättre kostnad, eller varför inte mer output, snabbare, för samma pengar, förklarar Ola Hammarlund och fortsätter:

– Genom att anlita oss, kan ett företag minska sina utveckling- och integrationskostnader med upp till 50 procent och samtidigt ha tillgång till samma driv och kompetens som tidigare.

Flexibelt, prisvärt & skalbart

Som kund hos Gateway Digital har du tillgång till professionella konsulter ifrån hela världen. Du kan till exempel i ditt team ha en projektledare som jobbar på plats i Sverige och som har koll på den svenska marknaden och kraven men utöver det få hjälp av konsulter som jobbar remote. 

– De större globala bolagen har länge använt sig av den här typen av offshore-struktur och resurspooler men lokala medelstora bolag som ofta säljer sina produkter och tjänster på en internationell marknad har många gånger inte tänkt på det som en lösning förrän nu. Här har corona helt klart drivit på utvecklingen och lett till ett ökat intresse för den här typen av leveransmodeller.

– Tillsammans med våra lokala och globala team kan ditt företag få en tydlig digital strategi tillsammans med teknisk kunskap och innovation för att driva igenom de nödvändiga förändringar som krävs för att möta kundernas krav och förväntningar, avslutar Ola Hammarlund. 

Om Gateway Digital

Med över 20 års erfarenhet digitaliserar Gateway Digital din verksamhet, ökar effektiviteten och ger dina kunder, medarbetare och leverantörer en upplevelse i världsklass. Deras innovativa förmåga och leverans av hållbara lösningar ger dig som kund konkurrensfördelar, i en marknad där allt fler ser digitalisering som både en förutsättning och framgångsfaktor.

Läs mer och ta kontakt på www.thegatewaydigital.com 

Mer från Gateway Digital

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Gateway Digital och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Dagens industri som e-tidning redan kvällen innan

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?