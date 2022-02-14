Expanded Smartoptics-LightRiver collaboration a key enabler for open optical networking

Oslo, Norway – February 14, 2022 – Smartoptics, a leading provider of optical networking solutions, announced today that its open line systems portfolio is now supported in netFLEX® , LightRiver’s optical domain orchestration and control solution. This enables Smartoptics products to be managed with components from other vendors in a single network management system. Smartoptics network infrastructure and netFLEX will also be packaged together and resold by both companies. This expanded collaboration will create synergies and serve as a key enabler for open optical networking.

LightRiver designs, engineers, lab validates, commissions, and automates networks using components from best-of-breed technology suppliers. Smartoptics is one of these suppliers whose products’ ease of use and multivendor compatibility have made the company a popular choice in high-profile networks sold by LightRiver in the US. These include Tier 1 network operators, large-scale content delivery networks (CDNs), and Fortune 500 market leaders in gaming and social networking.

“In our extensive lab validations, we’ve found that Smartoptics open line systems provide a market-leading plug-and-play experience – in terms of both the physical connection to the network and integration into our end-to-end visibility and management within netFLEX,” says Mike Jonas, President of Global Customer Operations for LightRiver. "They’re also readily interoperable with components from different manufacturers. This combination allows us to jointly deliver open optical networking solutions that can be managed at scale across many unique use cases to include 5G/Edge, DCI, and the latest of IP-over-DWDM with 400G ZR/ZR+.”

Smartoptics and LightRiver both have a strong focus and leading position in open optical networking. The complementary nature of the companies’ offerings caters well to large-scale networks, such as those of service providers.

“We are in a growth phase with new products like our DCP-404 Muxponder and DCP-R family of ROADMs appealing to higher tier service provider metro networks. Pairing our zero-touch open line systems with LightRiver’s Alien Aware Networking™ and end-to-end management in netFLEX creates a joint offering well aligned with high-tier service provider needs. This provides the visibility, control and automation they demand, serving as an enabler for using our products in open, disaggregated networks. Given our shared open networking values, LightRiver is a natural partner for us and we look forward to making the most of our expanded collaboration,” says Kent Lidström, CTO Smartoptics.

For further information please contact:

Kent Lidström

CTO

Smartoptics

Telephone: +47 214 174 00

Email: kent.lidstrom@smartoptics.com











