New Chief Commercial Officer to Payer as growth explodes

Payer, the leading B2B payments provider for digital commerce has appointed Stefan Backlund as new Chief Commercial Officer. Stefan is a payments veteran with leading marketing roles at Klarna and Trustly under his belt. He is now transitioning from the CMO role that he has had since 2019, at the time when the company started to receive its first transactions through its payments platform.

Payer’s market position is within the enterprise B2B segment of industries such as manufacturing, banking & financial services and digital commerce. The company saw a 450% volume growth year-over-year 2021 to 500 million SEK / €50 MEUR. Payer’s mission is to digitalise trade wherever payments play a central role in B2B.

“When I got to know founder Peder Berge and Payer in 2019 I understood that they were well positioned to engage in the virtually untapped digitalisation of the B2B market. The European B2B market is a €200 billion GMV opportunity for the company. The blue chip companies stand for a huge proportion of that opportunity, making us very well positioned with our API payments platform that can integrate into any type of ERP system.”

“Over the last ten years I’ve been leading marketing at payments companies and closely so with sales teams. I feel both excited and humbled by the CCO assignment at Payer to marry marketing and business development functions to a closely knitted team of professionals. Payer is scaling fast and my ambition is to take a more holistic approach on the entire commercial journey and build the future team from the customer’s perspective first and foremost. And of course also to continue the crafting of a leading brand that our future partners can trust”, says Stefan Backlund

Stockholm based Payer is looking to grow the company to 50 employees, adding 25 talents in 2022.

“As Payer is growing with speed over our 2026 business plan we need the right leadership to build the organisation of the future. Stefan is a person that both buys into the unique culture at Payer and at the same time has the commercial experience from hyper growth companies within payments to make that happen. Myself and the rest of the management team are excited to have Stefan onboard.”, says Peder Berge, founder and CEO.

Stefan Backlund started his engagement with Payer as an investor and was then joining the company as a CMO in 2019. Prior to Payer, Stefan was leading B2C marketing at Klarna and was the VP of Marketing and Communications at Trustly, a leading online banking company.

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



