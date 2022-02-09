1515
Annons

OMXSPI

+1,64%

S&P 500

+0,84%

FTSE 100

+0,71%

DAX 30

+1,51%

NIKKEI

+1,08%

DOW JONES

+1,06%

Reltime – Just received their crypto license for the PoA BaaS platform

Oslo, Norway, Feb. 9, 2022 -- Reltime PoA BaaS Ecosystem just received their crypto license in El Salvador to be able to hold digital assets for their client.

Reltime AS

Reltime.com, a Norwegian and Salvadorean-based challenging BaaS provider is the first of its kind to accomplish that status, what now is “textually considered” a Bitcoin provider for the Republic of El Salvador in the registry of The Central Bank of El Salvador. Reltime is very bullish and supportive of the movement of El Salvador. 

The Regulations of the Law establishes that Reltime has license to provide for itself or for third party services such as custodians, exchanges, payment processors and wallets.

In accordance with the Regulations of the Law, the following services can be provided by Reltime:

  • Exchange: Defined as an Exchange House, whose usual activity is the purchase and sale of digital assets through an electronic platform or computer applications at prices determined by market supply and demand. 
  • Digital Wallet: Defined as a digital record of digital assets or dollars in favor of a natural or legal person, which will be provided through a digital platform. 
  • Custodian: defined as a person who provides custody services, on behalf of third parties of digital assets or of the means of access to the assets, in the form of private cryptographic keys. 
  • Bitcoin Service: defined as services related to bitcoin such as, but not limited to, custodians, exchanges and payment processors or wallets. Excluded from this definition are technology providers that do not maintain custody of their clients' bitcoin or private keys. 

Reltime provides digital banking as a service ‘BaaS’ to B2C and B2B with its proprietary eKYC, Joint Accounts, multi-currency deposits and a peer-to-peer borrowing and lending ecosystem. All of these features are running in its own blockchain using PoA (Proof-of-Authority) consensus algorithm to provide state of the art financial grade performance. Since Reltime is a dApp using its DLT, all of its functionalities are atomically available to build new dApps for tailored, white labeled solutions for financial institutions including biometric cards. 

Incorporating in El Salvador to support the Bitcoin movement was a no brainer for Reltime and it has already paid off. Reltime is the first Norwegian company that will provide to its full capacity many innovations to the financial sector of El Salvador, now that our Bitcoin license has been approved. We are building a special BTC focused adaptation of Reltime for El Salvador - but Reltime aims to provide a full spectrum of Neobank capabilities to the nation and more alternatives to BTC as the nation sets to embrace other cryptocurrencies. Reltime has big plans in El Salvador, and this is just the tipping point” – Frode van der Laak – Founder, Inventor and CEO of Reltime AS .

Reltime is also listed at Bitmart and CoinTiger and aims for a Pre IPO in Fourth Quarter of 2022 and IPO in First Quarter of 2023

Bitmart: https://www.bitmart.com/trade/en?symbol=RTC_USDT&layout=basic
CoinTiger : https://www.cointiger.com/en-us/#/trade_pro?coin=rtc_usdt

Join Reltime's community and be part of this exciting PoA and Ecosystem

Telegram community:  https://t.me/reltimedefi
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reltimedefi
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Reltimedefi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reltimedefiecosystem/


For more information, please visit their website at: https://reltime.com

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Reltime AS
Innehåll från Tetra PakAnnons

Tetra Pak: Tre skäl att välja hållbara kartongförpackningar

Konsumenternas förväntningar på hållbara livsmedelsförpackningar stiger. Har din verksamhet rustat sig för att möta utvecklingen?

Dina konsumenter förväntar sig hållbara livsmedelsförpackningar. Genom att välja kartongförpackningar som lever upp till deras krav kan du ligga steget före konkurrenterna. Berit Hoffmann, Marketing Director på Tetra Pak North Europe, berättar om tre fördelar med att välja hållbara kartongförpackningar. Läs vidare för att ta reda på hur du kan stärka din verksamhets konkurrenskraft genom hållbara förpackningsval.

Tre fördelar med hållbara kartongförpackningar

1. Bidra till en cirkulär ekonomi

Tetra Paks kartongförpackningar består till största delen av pappersfiber samt en mindre mängd plast och aluminium för att bevara och skydda produkternas innehåll. Samtliga material är återvinningsbara. I Sverige sker materialåtervinningen på pappersbruket Fiskeby Board utanför Norrköping. Genom insamling och återvinning kan kartongförpackningar återvinnas och få nytt liv som till exempel servetter, pizzakartonger eller flyttkartonger.

– Svenskar är duktiga på att återvinna och idag uppskattar vi att varannan kartongförpackning lämnas in till återvinning i Sverige. Genom att välja hållbara kartongförpackningar för dina produkter hjälper du dina konsumenter att bidra till en cirkulär ekonomi och en bättre morgondag, en förpackning i taget, säger Berit Hoffmann.

2. Ligg i framkant med framtidens förpackningsmaterial

Tetra Paks målsättning är att hela förpackningsportföljen ska bestå av förnybara och återvunna material och verksamheten arbetar mot en fossilfri framtid. Det innebär att Tetra Pak stöttar hållbart skogsbruk. Samtliga pappersfiber kommer från FSC®-certifierade skogar och andra kontrollerade källor. Dessutom ökar andelen förnybart innehåll genom att till exempel ersätta fossila material med växtbaserade polymerer från sockerrör certifierade av Bonsucro.

– Med framtidens förpackningsmaterial kan du ligga steget före dina konkurrenter, samtidigt som du möter konsumenternas stigande förväntningar på hållbarhet, säger Berit Hoffmann.

3. Nyttja kartongförpackningen för hållbarhetskommunikation

Tetra Paks kartongförpackningar är inte bara ett hållbart val, de kan också användas som en kommunikationskanal. Dra nytta av förpackningsytan för att fånga konsumenterna i butikshyllan. Kommunicera dina hållbarhetsfördelar och ge information om hur förpackningen återvinns på bästa sätt.

– Många verksamheter har en outnyttjad potential i användandet av förpackningar i sin kommunikation mot konsumenter. Samtidigt finns det också en stor potential tidigare i värdekedjan. Tydlig kommunikation på palletiketter kan minska felplock och därmed kassering och svinn hos dina distributörer, säger Berit Hoffmann.

Resan mot framtidens förpackningar har bara börjat

Tetra Pak arbetar ständigt för att ligga i framkant för att kunna erbjuda de mest hållbara kartongförpackningarna för flytande livsmedel. En ambition som verksamheten tar på allvar genom att investera hundra miljoner euro om året för att utveckla den ultimata lösningen.

Följ Tetra Paks resa mot världens mest hållbara kartongförpackning 

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Tetra Pak och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Dagens industri som e-tidning redan kvällen innan

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?