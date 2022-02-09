Irisity recruits Johan Höglund as new CGO.

Irisity AB (publ), leading AI video analytics provider, continue to strengthen its management with the appointment of Johan Höglund as Chief Growth Officer, CGO

Accelerating our international expansion, with ever larger global deals and partnerships, the appointment of Johan Höglund now strengthen our business development capabilities and growth.

“Johan Höglund is a well-recognized and accomplished senior level professional, with an impressive track record of constantly delivering results. He now brings this experience to Irisity, being well suited overseeing our continued rapid growth”, comments Marcus Backlund, Irisity CEO.

Höglund brings over a decade of management and international large account experience, previously holding positions including Managing Director for Unilabs Sweden, VP at Tieto, and Country Manager Sweden at Philips Healthcare. He holds an Executive MBA from University of Stockholm.

“I’m very happy to join Irisity and to drive the company’s ambitious growth plans. I bring with me an experience spanning over a decade in senior leadership roles, where I’ve been committed to driving and leading expansion and growth strategies. Nothing could be more exciting than to now take all that knowledge into Irisity and be a part of scaling the business and organization even further. The IRIS product offering is completely unique in the market today and I feel privileged to be part of this exciting venture” comments Johan Höglund, Irisity CGO.

Johan Höglund in the lead of our growth team, will be part of Irisity’s global management group and start his office on April 4, 2022.

Irisity is a leading provider of AI-powered video analytics solutions. We develop deep learning-based algorithms upgrading security cameras into intelligent detection devices, while safeguarding personal integrity. Irisity currently serve customers in more than ninety countries and has offices in Sweden, USA, Singapore, UAE, Mexico, and Israel, operating through a network of resellers, partners, security companies, and camera manufacturers globally.

For further information:

Marcus Bäcklund, Irisity CEO Johan Höglund, Irisity CGO

Phone: +46 771 41 11 00 Phone: +46 707 56 51 57

E-mail: marcus.backlund@irisity.com E-mail: johan.hoglund@irisity.com

