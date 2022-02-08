Press release
Nanoform Finland Plc
February 8, 20212
11:00 a.m. Finnish time / 10:00 a.m. Swedish time
Invitation to Nanoform’s Q4 and full year 2021 report February 22, 2022
Helsinki, Finland – Nanoform Finland Plc (“Nanoform”), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, will publish its Q4 and full year 2021 report February 22, 2022, at 8.10 a.m. Finnish time / 7.10 a.m. Swedish time.
The company will hold an online presentation and conference call the same day at 3.00 p.m. Finnish time / 2.00 p.m. Swedish time. Nanoform will be represented by CEO Edward Hæggström, CFO Albert Hæggström and CCO Christian Jones. The presentation will be delivered in English.
The presentation will be broadcast live as a webcast available at:
https://financialhearings.com/event/13598
Teleconference dial-in numbers:
For further information, please contact:
Henri von Haartman
Director of Investor Relations
+46 7686 650 11
About Nanoform
Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform’s platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules’ performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform’s capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform’s shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 744 1900. For more information, please visit http://www.nanoform.com
