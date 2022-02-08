1515
Invitation to Nanoform’s Q4 and full year 2021 report February 22, 2022

Nanoform

Press release

Nanoform Finland Plc

February 8, 20212

11:00 a.m. Finnish time / 10:00 a.m. Swedish time

Helsinki, Finland – Nanoform Finland Plc (“Nanoform”), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, will publish its Q4 and full year 2021 report February 22, 2022, at 8.10 a.m. Finnish time / 7.10 a.m. Swedish time.

The company will hold an online presentation and conference call the same day at 3.00 p.m. Finnish time / 2.00 p.m. Swedish time. Nanoform will be represented by CEO Edward Hæggström, CFO Albert Hæggström and CCO Christian Jones. The presentation will be delivered in English.

The presentation will be broadcast live as a webcast available at:

https://financialhearings.com/event/13598

Teleconference dial-in numbers:

Finland: +358981710522

Sweden: +46850558353

Norway +4723963688

Denmark: +4578723252

France: +33170750737

Germany: +4969222239167

United Kingdom: +443333009266

United States: +16467224956

For further information, please contact:

Henri von Haartman

Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoform.com

+46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform’s platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules’ performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform’s capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform’s shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 744 1900. For more information, please visit http://www.nanoform.com

