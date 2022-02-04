Smartoptics Group AS (SMOP): Invitation to presentation of results for the fourth quarter 2021

Date: Friday 11 February 2022
Time: 08:00 CET
Venue: Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, Oslo
Language: English
Webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220211_1/
The report and presentation will be made available at www.smartoptics.com and www.newsweb.no. A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.
For further information please contact:
Magnus Grenfeldt
CEO
Smartoptics
Telephone: +46 73-366 88 77
Email: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com
