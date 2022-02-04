1515
Smartoptics Group AS (SMOP): Invitation to presentation of results for the fourth quarter 2021

Oslo, Norway – 4 February 2022 - Smartoptics Group AS will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday the 11th of February 2022, at 06:00 CET.

The company will host a presentation of the results by CEO Magnus Grenfeldt and CFO Mikael Haag on the same day at 08:00 CET at Hotel Continental in Oslo. The presentation will also be sent live via webcast.

Smartoptics

Date: Friday 11 February 2022
Time: 08:00 CET
Venue: Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, Oslo
Language: English
Webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220211_1/



The report and presentation will be made available at www.smartoptics.com and www.newsweb.no. A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

For further information please contact:
Magnus Grenfeldt
CEO
Smartoptics
Telephone: +46 73-366 88 77
Email: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com  




20220204 Invitation to Q4 results Smartoptics.pdf

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Smartoptics

