Smartoptics Group AS (SMOP): Invitation to presentation of results for the fourth quarter 2021

Oslo, Norway – 4 February 2022 - Smartoptics Group AS will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday the 11th of February 2022, at 06:00 CET.

The company will host a presentation of the results by CEO Magnus Grenfeldt and CFO Mikael Haag on the same day at 08:00 CET at Hotel Continental in Oslo. The presentation will also be sent live via webcast.