Nordax has successfully issued senior unsecured bonds of SEK 500m

Nordax Bank AB (publ) has successfully issued SEK 500 million of senior unsecured bonds. The 3-year bonds have a final maturity date on February 7th, 2025 and will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
The issue was made under Nordax Bank’s MTN programme with a total frame of SEK 5 billion and pays a coupon of 3m STIBOR + 1.15%.
Nordea and SEB acted as bookrunner in the transaction.
For further information, please contact:
Arash Bigloo, Head of Treasury, phone: +46 738 66 06 62 or arash.bigloo@nordax.se
