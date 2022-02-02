Nordax has successfully issued senior unsecured bonds of SEK 500m

Nordax Bank AB (publ) has successfully issued SEK 500 million of senior unsecured bonds. The 3-year bonds have a final maturity date on February 7th, 2025 and will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The issue was made under Nordax Bank’s MTN programme with a total frame of SEK 5 billion and pays a coupon of 3m STIBOR + 1.15%.

Nordea and SEB acted as bookrunner in the transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Arash Bigloo, Head of Treasury, phone: +46 738 66 06 62 or arash.bigloo@nordax.se



