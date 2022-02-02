1515
Annons

OMXSPI

+0,77%

S&P 500

+0,48%

FTSE 100

+0,87%

DAX 30

+0,22%

NIKKEI

+1,68%

DOW JONES

+0,09%

Nordax has successfully issued senior unsecured bonds of SEK 500m

Nordax Group AB (publ)

Nordax Bank AB (publ) has successfully issued SEK 500 million of senior unsecured bonds. The 3-year bonds have a final maturity date on February 7th, 2025 and will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The issue was made under Nordax Bank’s MTN programme with a total frame of SEK 5 billion and pays a coupon of 3m STIBOR + 1.15%.

Nordea and SEB acted as bookrunner in the transaction.

For further information, please contact:
Arash Bigloo, Head of Treasury, phone: +46 738 66 06 62 or arash.bigloo@nordax.se

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Nordax har framgångsrikt emitterat seniora icke_ENG 220202

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Nordax Group AB (publ)

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Dagens industri som e-tidning redan kvällen innan

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?