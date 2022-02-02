Internet Vikings continues their North American expansion as they set up in Ontario, Canada

It’s another major score for Internet Vikings in their westward expansion, having set up in yet another North American territory and officially launching their services in Ontario, Canada.

​

After getting their operations up and rolling in Toronto last fall, the global hosting service provider spent more than two months waiting patiently for the iGaming Ontario (iGO) to finally announce the opening of Canada’s new iGaming market. This was originally scheduled for Q1 2022.

Kristoffer Ottosson, the Head of Hosting Services at Internet Vikings shared his excitement: “We couldn’t be happier to have this opportunity to enter the Canadian iGaming market

Many Operators and Suppliers have already applied to register with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), since the application process opened recently, in September, 2021. However, iGaming businesses were unable to offer their services to local players, until a complete regulatory framework was in place.

Now that iGO and AGCO - the two bodies which govern Canada’s online gambling sphere - have formally confirmed the market launch date, the Swedish tech service provider, Internet Vikings, is ready to welcome its clients into this blossoming district.

Elena Kvakova, the Head of U.S. Expansion for Internet Vikings commented: “Having already made steady progress around the U.S. over the last year, getting operational in Ontario is a striking move for us. We are proud to be ahead of our competition and we’re ready to begin helping iGaming companies to get started in this market, which is showing such enormous potential.”

The company will offer its full suite of Cloud Hosting Services, which are available in the U.S., where they have a growing number of data centers across the nation and many other international countries.

When asked about the company’s vision for the future, Kristoffer Ottosson replied: “We look forward to providing for our new customers in North America at our new site in Toronto, as well as our many clients in Europe. We can confirm with complete confidence that we are now prepared to cater to our customers’ dynamic growth, and as such will continue to build even more fruitful relationships in the process.”

Another milestone for Internet Vikings - when the time is right, we hope to see further expansion in Canada. But for now, Ontario is all in

