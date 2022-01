Loyal Solutions to help charge Germany

As part of our global cooperation with Visa, Loyal Solutions was selected to provide its market leading SaaS platform, LoyalTfacts® for a project being introduced in the German market. The purpose of the project is to incentivize the use of renewable power in E-charging and the conversion to E-Vehicles. The project will launch in the late summer.

Germany is an important market for our company, so even though this is not a large contract for us as such, we do see it is an important first step into the German market .

Peter Kisbye, CEO “Its exiting news for our company to soon be able to add Germany to the list of markets where LoyalTfacts®, our market leading SaaS loyalty platform is deployed. This project is a result of the close corporation between Visa and Loyal Solutions, and we really look forward to launching. The solution will be gradually rolled out in Germany, starting in the late summer and Loyal Solutions will provide the card-linked loyalty solution that will power the program ”

For further information, please contact:

Peter Kisbye,CEO

+45 21 28 69 60

pki@loyalsolutions.eu

