

Polarium and Telia Company Launch Pilot Project to Develop Energy Optimization

Technological developments and the need for a sustainable transition are reshaping the role of energy storage. In a newly launched pilot project, Polarium’s smart battery solutions will be used by Telia to optimize its network energy usage and contribute to balance the electricity grid.

Polarium

In the pilot project, the two companies aim to develop an energy optimization system to reinvent energy. By optimizing its network energy usage Telia will strengthen its energy infrastructure and enable it to contribute to balancing the electricity grid.

Energy storage for telecom network sites has traditionally been an underutilized asset used exclusively for backup during power outages. But over the last decade, rapid technological accomplishments have accelerated the development of new applications for energy optimization – such as electricity peak-shaving, using battery capacity when demand and prices for grid supply is high, thereby off-loading the grid.

By buying electricity at times of high supply and eventually feeding back excess power to help stabilize the grid, the smart energy storage and energy optimization systems aim to enable Telia Company’s active participation in the energy market, consuming as well as feeding energy back to the grid

“We look forward to running this pilot with Telia, as they take important steps towards reshaping the role of energy storage and reshaping energy in the telecom sector. At Polarium, we are proud to support Telia in their endeavor to help stabilize energy grids – while cutting costs.” says Stefan Jansson, founder and CEO of Polarium.

The pilot, which started in January 2022, will comprise two network sites in Sweden and is set to validate the commercial, technological, and economic value of intelligent energy storage based on lithium-ion technology.

“Sustainability and resilience is at the core of our strategy. We are set to reinvent how networks conserve and consume energy where the partnership with Polarium is a way to further explore how we can leverage our infrastructure assets. Telia’s extensive footprint, with fixed and mobile sites distributed over large geographical areas, is well suited for a scale-up of smart battery energy storage systems, and we are excited to do the pilots and explore this potential.” says Allison Kirkby, President and CEO of Telia Company.

Polarium
Innehåll från Advokatfirman DLA Piper

Cyberattacker, eller "when the shit hits the fan” – Hur ska du agera?

Cyberattacker har idag blivit ett konkret hot för alla företag. Samtidigt har du som företagare ofta en skyldighet, på grund av regelverk i olika länder och sektorer, att utreda vad som har hänt och vidta åtgärder. Om detta inte görs på rätt sätt kan det leda till omfattande sanktioner, skadestånd och badwill.

– En trend är att hackare i allt högre grad än tidigare inte bara använder affärskritisk information utan även personuppgifter som ett påtryckningsmedel i samband med de utpressningskrav som framställs. Ofta har de redan innan det drabbade företaget märkt attacken varit inne och hämtat ut känslig data, säger Arthur Csatho, Advokat specialiserad inom försäkringsrätt på DLA Piper.

Tack vare internationalisering och digitalisering lagrar företag alltmer personuppgifter om personer i olika länder. Samtidigt tillkommer fler komplexa regelkrav globalt och inom olika sektorer som företag måste förhålla sig till, som exempelvis GDPR som specifikt skyddar personuppgifter.

– När en cyberattack sker kan du inte luta dig tillbaka och låta polisen utreda vad som hänt, du måste själv agera och utreda det inträffade. Dessutom kräver GDPR och liknande regelverk utanför EU att du ska ha en organisation som är byggd för att skydda personuppgifter. Sammanfattningsvis finns det både skyldigheter kopplade till att försöka förhindra attacker och skyldigheter kopplade till när en attack ändå sker, säger Jennie Nilsson, Advokat specialiserad inom dataskydd och informationssäkerhet på DLA Piper.

Cyberförsäkring viktigt i företagets skydd

I förberedelserna inför en eventuell cyberattack är det viktigt att se över sitt försäkringsskydd. Den vanliga företagsförsäkringen täcker sällan de avbrott, skadestånd och kostnader som uppstår vid cyberattacker. En fråga som har diskuterats är om cyberförsäkringar exempelvis kan täcka sanktionsavgifter kopplade till GDPR som i många fall kan bli väldigt kostsamma.

– Företag bör verkligen säkerställa att avtal med olika samarbetspartners och försäkringsvillkor ger det skydd de vill ha vid en cyberattack. En cyberförsäkring som utöver att täcka kostnader för själva attacken, även erbjuder assistans och experthjälp i de länder man verkar i för att kunna detektera och praktiskt hantera en väldigt jobbig situation, är ofta bra att ha, berättar Arthur Csatho.

DLA Piper bistår företag med både det förebyggande arbetet, att exempelvis strukturera upp verksamheten samt dokumentera hur detta ser ut, och när attacken väl har skett. 

– Vi är en global advokatbyrå och kan snabbt analysera vad företaget behöver göra i respektive land där verksamheten har påverkats. Hos oss får företaget en kontakt, oavsett hur många länder de har verksamhet i. Vi stöttar bland annat med att se över de avtal som finns, hur de reglerar ansvar och vilka anmälningsplikter företaget behöver förhålla sig till mot exempelvis myndigheter. När en attack sker är situationen mycket hektisk, och då kan det vara skönt att ha en global samarbetspartner som vet vad som behöver göras, säger Jennie Nilsson. 

Om DLA Piper

Vid Sergels torg, med utsikt mot konstnären Edvin Öhrströms glödande glaspelare Kristall, har den globala advokatbyrån DLA Piper sitt stockholmskontor sedan i början av 2021. Byggnaden är miljöcertifierad enligt de högsta krav som finns på marknaden. Advokatbyrån DLA Piper erbjuder rådgivning inom affärsjuridikens alla områden. Byrån har de senaste åren haft en stark tillväxt och i dag finns drygt 200 medarbetare på kontoret i Stockholm. Med verksamhet i över 40 länder räknas DLA Piper till en av världens främsta advokatbyråer. 

www.dlapiper.se 

