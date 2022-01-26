Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ) Year-end Report 1 January – 31 December 2021

Fourth quarter at a glance

Significant events:

Both Performance Chemical, + 23%, and Performance Masterbatch, + 17%, are growing compared to the corresponding quarter in 2020.

Received the first commercial order within the Reactive Recycling concept in the UK.

Deliveries in polyolefin to Sibur in Russia shipped during the quarter.

Jörgen Heby joined as new Production Officer in October.

Financials:

Net sales during quarter amounted to SEK 57,052,000 (46,693,000) and for the full year SEK 219,452,000 (165,830,000).

The operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) for the quarter was SEK 1,204,000 (681,000) and for the full year SEK 6,297,000 (4,912,000).

In comparison to the beginning of the year, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 63,601,000 (29,791,000).

Cash flow from the operating activities during the quarter amounted to SEK 15,305,000 (- 7,287,000) and for the full year SEK 7,255,000 (- 17,084,000).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.02 (- 0.05) for the quarter and for the full year SEK -0,07 (-0,14).

The Board proposes no dividend for the year 2021.

Lomma 26 January 2022

The Board of Directors

These financial statements haven’t been reviewed by the Company´s auditor.

Conference call:

Nexam Chemical presents year-end report for 2021 on January the 26th at 11:00 CET.

The presentation will be held in Swedish via a conference call or audio webcast at https://financialhearings.com/event/13217.

Phone number for the conference:

Sweden: +46 8 5199 9383

UK: +44 33 3300 9261

US: +164 6722 4957

Note: This press release has been translated from Swedish. The Swedish text shall govern for all purposes and prevail in case of any discrepancy with the English version.

For further information please contact:

Johan Arvidsson, CEO, +46-708 97 44 39, johan.arvidsson@nexamchemical.com

Certified Adviser:

FNCA Sweden AB, +46-(0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

This information is information that Nexam Chemical Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 26th of January 2022.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

EN_Nexam-Kvartalsrapport Q4 2021 B





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



