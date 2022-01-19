Gapwaves receives a new order from a Global Tech Giant

Gapwaves has received a new order of antennas for a high resolution radar from the Global Tech Giant with which a collaboration began in 2020. The order has a value of approximately 10MSEK with expected delivery during the first half of 2022.

In August 2020, a collaboration started aiming to develop a antenna for a high resolution 77 GHz radar. The customer has evaluated the delivered antennas and now chooses to place a new order for additional units as a follow-up.

"We are very pleased with this new order and the continued trust from this exciting Tech company, and it’s also the largest order Gapwaves so far has received" says Gapwave's CEO Lars-Inge Sjöqvist.

About Gapwaves AB

Gapwaves (NASDAQ: GAPW B) originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011. Gapwaves vision is to be the most innovative provider of mm-wave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology we help pioneers in telecom and automotive to create highly efficient mm-wave antenna systems that contributes to re-defining everyday life. Gapwaves markets are e.g. mmWave in 5G telecom and automotive.

Gapwaves share (GAPW B) is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm and G&W Fondkommission is appointed Gapwaves AB’s Certified Advisor.

