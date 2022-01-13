Smartoptics appoints Carina Osmund as Chief Operating Officer

Oslo, Norway – January 13, 2022 – Smartoptics Group AS (Euronext: SMOP), a leading provider of optical networking solutions, today announced the appointment of Carina Osmund as Chief Operating Officer. Carina brings more than two decades of experience from the electronic and electro-optics industry and has a long track record of leading innovative and diverse teams.

As Chief Operating Officer, Carina will be leading the operations unit at Smartoptics, overseeing the production and continuous supply of Smartoptics products, as well as environmental, health and safety management. Carina will also be a member of Smartoptics’ management team.

“In Smartoptics, I have found an innovative technology company that controls the entire supply chain from product design to production, and is perfectly positioned to maintain its solid growth trajectory, fueled by the ever-expanding global demand for data. I look forward to further enhancing the supply chain, ensuring product availability for our customers as the company grows,” Osmund says.

“We’re excited to welcome Carina to Smartoptics and the management team. Her leadership experience and proven track record of delivering results, while strengthening supply chains, will help us solidify Smartoptics’ focus on our customers and support us in our growth,” says Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO of Smartoptics.

Previously, Carina has held several management positions within operations and global supply chain organizations, such as Climeon, Profoto and General Electric.

Carina holds a MSc. Industrial Engineering and a management degree from the Royal Institute of Technology.

For further information please contact:

Magnus Grenfeldt

CEO

Smartoptics

Telephone: +47 214 174 00

Email: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com











