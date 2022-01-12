BNP Paribas Announces New Appointment in the Nordic Institutional business

BNP Paribas announces the appointment of Fredrik Fremberg as Co-Head of Financial Institutions Coverage Nordics (FIC). Together with Jonas Lindgren, Fredrik will co-lead the FIC franchise across the Nordic region, based in Stockholm. He will also join the Nordic Leadership Team.

Fredrik joins BNP Paribas after having recently pursued an entrepreneurial project centered on ESG after having a long career with SEB and Nordea. During his tenure with Nordea, Fredrik worked in Stockholm, Copenhagen and Singapore in various Global Markets and Financial Institutions coverage roles. Beyond his long-standing experience in financial services, Fredrik is an expert in ESG matters and will strongly contribute to BNPP’s global efforts in this field with Institutional Clients.

The strength of BNP Paribas Group solutions offering matches perfectly the growing needs of Nordic financial institutions across all FIC sub-sectors. This appointment supports our ambition for Financial Institutions Coverage in the Nordics as part of the Nordics Growth Plan.

We are proud to welcome Fredrik at BNPP Nordics. Fredrik’s broad experience in markets, sustainability and extensive relationship network will be instrumental in developing our Institutional franchise.’’ says Eirik Winter, CEO BNP Paribas Group Nordic Region

Nordic Press Contact:

Frida Stockenvall

T +46 (8) 5623 2804 | frida.stockenvall@bnpparibas.com

