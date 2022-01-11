1515
Annons

OMXSPI

+0,88%

S&P 500

-0,14%

FTSE 100

+0,60%

DAX 30

+1,03%

NIKKEI

-0,90%

DOW JONES

-0,45%

Wincher and Yoast enable SEO Performance Tracking for 12 million websites

Stockholm, Sweden, January  11, 2021 - Wincher announces a partnership with Yoast, the company behind the world’s most popular WordPress plugin for search engine optimization reaching more than 12 million users.

Wincher

Through the partnership, Wincher will enable Yoast users to gain more control over the SEO keywords they’re targeting and drive more traffic to their websites. The integration also creates an opportunity for future growth for Wincher as WordPress powers 39.6% of the internet and this figure has increased by almost 5% since 2020. 

As the world’s leading WordPress plugin, Yoast SEO aims to make optimizing websites easy for everybody. Wincher’s rank tracking service will simplify the optimization even more. 

The integration allows Yoast users to track the performance of keywords as well as see the actual progress of their optimizations. The end goal is to give the users the valuable data they need to rank higher in organic search.

The partnership demonstrates the power of synergies between two companies with shared goals. Wincher provides simple, but powerful tools for tracking SEO performance and Yoast SEO has for years proven to be the #1 plugin as they continue to strive towards their mission “SEO for everyone”. This is a major step in our expansion strategy and it strengthens our position in the market. We are thrilled to be a part of the most used WordPress plugin of all time.

- Kim Ängalid, Founder & CEO of Wincher

We’re very happy with this partnership with Wincher. It’ll allow our users to get even more insight into how to optimize their pages. It’ll also make accessing this sort of data a lot easier and more usable. And that is very neatly aligned with our mission: SEO for everyone.

- Thijs de Valk, CEO of Yoast

About Wincher

Founded in 2013, Wincher helps businesses analyze traffic from organic searches and monitor their keywords’ performance. The company provides complex features for SEO while keeping them easy to use for all levels of users, without compromising on its functionality. The high quality of the product has led Wincher to help over 150 000 users in almost 150 countries who are now tracking over 165 000 websites.

About Yoast

Yoast creates WordPress plugins that make SEO accessible for everyone! The Yoast SEO plugin helps people get the most out of their website, by providing feedback on the readability of the content and handling technical SEO stuff as well. Yoast believes in SEO for everyone and they help over 12 million website owners with their rankings — ranging from local shops to some of the most popular sites worldwide!

Media Contacts: 

Wincher

Kim Ängalid

kim@wincher.com    

Yoast   

Thijs de Valk

partner@yoast.com 

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Press release

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Wincher
Innehåll från SigmaAnnons

Ger nycklar för lyckad molntransformation

Rashin Kabodvand, vd, och Jimmy Dahlqvist, head of AWS Technology på Sigma Technology Digital & Cloud Solutions.
Rashin Kabodvand, vd, och Jimmy Dahlqvist, head of AWS Technology på Sigma Technology Digital & Cloud Solutions.

Molnet har gått från ”nice to have” till ”need to have” under pandemin – och utvecklingen spås hålla samma snabba takt även framåt. Sigma Technology Digital & Cloud Solutions jobbar nu för att möta det stora behovet hos svenska och internationella företag.  

Molnet blir en möjliggörare för att lyckas med digitalisering, men för att maximera affärsnyttan av en förflyttning till molnet bör man identifiera vilka delar av den egna verksamheten som faktiskt skulle effektiviseras av att genomgå en molntransformation. 

Just detta tar Sigma Technology Digital & Cloud Solutions avstamp i. De är ett nystartat IT-konsultbolag som utmanar branschen och sina kunder i hur en molntransformation kan och bör se ut. Vd:n Rashin Kabodvand berättar varför molnet bör bli en pusselbit i alla organisationers digitaliseringsstrategi.

– Vi måste möta den digitala omställningen genom nya och förbättrade tjänster. Behovet av snabb ”time to market” ökar och är viktig för företagens konkurrenskraft. Resultatet av en molntransformation blir effektivisering, flexibilitet, tillgänglighet och skalbarhet. Att flytta till molnet är nödvändigt för ökad affärsnytta, säger hon. 

Skapar verklig affärsnytta

Allt handlar om att digitalisera rätt saker. Jimmy Dahlqvist, head of AWS Technology på Sigma Technology Digital & Cloud Solutions, förklarar. 

– Molnet ger oss bättre möjligheter att göra rätt saker och hitta en teknisk lösning. Genom att ta bort ”undifferentiated heavy lifting” och använda sig av managerade tjänster i molnet kan verksamheten fokusera på att skapa affärsnytta. När vi hjälper våra kunder tittar vi inåt och diskuterar vad som ska flyttas till molnet, varför och hur det ska gå till, säger han och fortsätter:

– Vi tycker inte att man ska migrera för migrerandets skull. Vi pratar sällan om att skära ner kostnader. Molnet handlar inte om att spara pengar, utan om att nå en ökad lönsamhet.

Backas upp av stabil koncern

Sigma Technology Digital & Cloud Solutions startades upp i början av 2021. På tio månader har bolaget vuxit till 40 anställda. Målet är att företaget ska bli en av de tre främsta molntjänstleverantörerna på marknaden. 

Förutom att leverera paketerade tjänster utifrån plattformarna Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services och Google Cloud kan företaget också bidra med kompetensförsörjning, något som kan vara avgörande för att lyckas med en digital transformation.

– Vi är ett nischat bolag med en tydlig vision, samtidigt som vi tillhör en koncern med över 4000 anställda med expertis inom allt som rör teknologi. Detta gör att vi kan leverera specialistkompetens till våra kunder i stora volymer, trots att vi är ett nystartat bolag, säger Rashin Kabodvand.

Vill du effektivisera din verksamhet genom molntjänster? Läs mer här. 

Om Sigma Technology Digital & Cloud Solutions

Sigma Technology Digital & Cloud Solutions är ett nystartat bolag inom Sigma Technology-gruppen. Bolaget fokuserar på systemutveckling, design och publika molntjänster. Sigma Technology Digital & Cloud Solutions har i dag 40 anställda och har som mål att bli 100 specialiserade konsulter.

Mer från Sigma

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Sigma och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Dagens industri som e-tidning redan kvällen innan

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?