Wincher and Yoast enable SEO Performance Tracking for 12 million websites

Stockholm, Sweden, January 11, 2021 - Wincher announces a partnership with Yoast, the company behind the world’s most popular WordPress plugin for search engine optimization reaching more than 12 million users.

Through the partnership, Wincher will enable Yoast users to gain more control over the SEO keywords they’re targeting and drive more traffic to their websites. The integration also creates an opportunity for future growth for Wincher as WordPress powers 39.6% of the internet and this figure has increased by almost 5% since 2020.

As the world’s leading WordPress plugin, Yoast SEO aims to make optimizing websites easy for everybody. Wincher’s rank tracking service will simplify the optimization even more.

The integration allows Yoast users to track the performance of keywords as well as see the actual progress of their optimizations. The end goal is to give the users the valuable data they need to rank higher in organic search.

The partnership demonstrates the power of synergies between two companies with shared goals. Wincher provides simple, but powerful tools for tracking SEO performance and Yoast SEO has for years proven to be the #1 plugin as they continue to strive towards their mission “SEO for everyone”. This is a major step in our expansion strategy and it strengthens our position in the market. We are thrilled to be a part of the most used WordPress plugin of all time. - Kim Ängalid, Founder & CEO of Wincher

We’re very happy with this partnership with Wincher. It’ll allow our users to get even more insight into how to optimize their pages. It’ll also make accessing this sort of data a lot easier and more usable. And that is very neatly aligned with our mission: SEO for everyone. - Thijs de Valk, CEO of Yoast

About Wincher

Founded in 2013, Wincher helps businesses analyze traffic from organic searches and monitor their keywords’ performance. The company provides complex features for SEO while keeping them easy to use for all levels of users, without compromising on its functionality. The high quality of the product has led Wincher to help over 150 000 users in almost 150 countries who are now tracking over 165 000 websites.

About Yoast

Yoast creates WordPress plugins that make SEO accessible for everyone! The Yoast SEO plugin helps people get the most out of their website, by providing feedback on the readability of the content and handling technical SEO stuff as well. Yoast believes in SEO for everyone and they help over 12 million website owners with their rankings — ranging from local shops to some of the most popular sites worldwide!

Media Contacts:

Wincher

Kim Ängalid

kim@wincher.com

Yoast

Thijs de Valk

partner@yoast.com

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

Press release





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



