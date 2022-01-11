Strong start for Catena Media in New York state

Catena Media has recorded a highly successful start for its online sports betting operations in the newly regulated New York state market, which opened to licensed operators on Saturday 8 January.

The group entered the market with affiliate arrangements in place with all four licensed operators that have fully satisfied statutory and regulatory requirements in New York state.

A further five conditionally licensed operators will receive final approvals on a rolling basis once they meet all regulatory requirements.

Driving Catena Media’s launch performance was the group’s diverse portfolio of sports content platforms including: LegalSportsReport.com, TheLines.com, Lineups.com, GamingToday.com, PlayNY.com and NYSportsDay.com.

The brands provide sports bettors with betting lines, sports information and league data, helping sports fans to understand the betting market and find suitable offers with relevant operators.

Catena Media CEO Michael Daly said: “We are delighted to report an exceptional launch for our sports betting activities in New York. As one of the four largest US states by population, and one of the most sports-centric jurisdictions in the US with multiple teams in all the major leagues, New York is a high-potential market for us going forward.”

New York is home to almost 20 million people, making it the largest US state so far to open its sports betting market to licensed operators.

Daly highlighted months of meticulous preparations for the New York launch as a key success factor.

“We’re especially pleased at our advance positioning for this launch. This was thanks to our national websites and also to our state-focused sites such as PlayNY.com and the recently acquired NYSportsDay.com, and all the hard work of our teams supporting these sites. We look forward to continued strong performance in the months and years ahead,” he said.

Contact details for further information:

Michael Daly, CEO

E-mail: michael.daly@catenamedia.com



Peter Messner, Group CFO

Phone: +46 768 95 26 93, E-mail: peter.messner@catenamedia.com



Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@catenamedia.com



The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons set out above on 11 January 2022 at 07:00 CET.

About Catena Media

Catena Media has a leading position within online lead generation. The company has about 400 employees in the US, Australia, Japan, Serbia, the UK, Sweden, Italy and Malta (HQ). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.catenamedia.com.

