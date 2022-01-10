1515
Annons

OMXSPI

0,00%

S&P 500

-0,41%

FTSE 100

0,00%

DAX 30

-0,65%

NIKKEI

0,00%

DOW JONES

-0,01%

Storytel’s streaming revenues for Q4 2021 in line with forecast

Storytel’s streaming revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 came in at 605 MSEK, which is within the forecasted range, both in the Nordic and the Non-Nordic segment. Full year 2021 streaming revenues came in at 2,251 MSEK (+20% year-on-year) slightly above the forecast of 2,250 MSEK. Total number of paying subscribers end-of-year was 1.81 million, (+22% year-on-year) compared to the forecast of 1.82-1.84 million. 

Storytel

Storytel had an average of 1,784,600 paying subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the forecast of 1,789,000-1,796,000 paying subscribers. The average net added subscribers amounted to 342,600, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Streaming revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 came in at 605 MSEK, which is in the forecasted range.

The average number of paying Storytel subscribers in the Nordic segment in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 1,047,900, which is in the upper range of the forecast. Streaming revenues in the Nordics came in at 459 MSEK, which is within forecast. The ARPU for the Nordic segment came in at 146 SEK.

“Despite high market penetration levels our Nordic segment continues to grow at a solid pace of 15 percent. Our recent introduction of a student subscription has been successful and contributes positively to subscriber growth. In order to continue to attract new subscribers and increase customer lifetime, we will accelerate our investments in exclusive and premium content, such as Storytel Originals”, says Jonas Tellander, CEO and founder of Storytel.

Streaming revenues for the Non-Nordic segment totalled 146 MSEK in Q4, corresponding to an annual growth of 41 percent, within the forecasted range. In the Non-Nordic segment, the average number of subscribers grew by 43 percent to 736,700 paying subscribers compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, which corresponds to an annual growth of 220,700 paying subscribers. The ARPU for the Non-Nordic segment came in at 66 SEK. 

“In the Non-Nordics, revenues came in within our forecasted range, while subscriber growth somewhat below. We see early positive momentum from new product offerings including several holiday campaigns introduced during Q4, which we expect to reap the benefit from during Q1 as these customers convert to paying customers. Additionally, we see continued strong momentum in Poland, Russia and Turkey as investments kick in, whereas growth in the Netherlands was somewhat slower than anticipated. We are also starting to see positive momentum in the LATAM region after an extended slump in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Subscriber growth in India continues to be slow in the fourth quarter, as recurring payments were banned earlier in 2021, leading to a temporarily increased churn. Recurring payments were re-introduced in November, which hopefully will have a positive effect on subscriber growth in 2022”, says Jonas Tellander.

Table 1: Key Performance Indicators for Streaming

TSEK

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q4 2021

Streaming Total

 

 

 

 

Actual

Forecast

Revenue

503,449

517,075

545,451

583,084

605,128

604,000-608,000

Contribution Profit

107,074

97,592

105,933

94,655

Contribution Margin

21.3%

18.9%

19.4%

16.2%

Avg. Paying Subscribers

1,442,000

1,540,600

1,626,900

1,724,000

1,784,600

1,789,000-1,796,000

ARPU (SEK/Month)

116

112

112

113

113

113

Streaming Nordics

Revenue

399,639

401,834

423,323

447,199

459,018

459,000-461,000

Contribution Profit

134,166

119,418

127,010

135,684

Contribution Margin

33.6%

29.7%

30.0%

30.3%

Avg. Paying Subscribers

926,000

957,500

983,600

1,024,000

1,047,900

1,044,000-1,047,000

ARPU (SEK/Month)

144

140

143

146

146

147

Streaming Non-Nordics

Revenue

103,810

115,240

122,128

135,885

146,110

145,000-147,000

Contribution Profit

-27,092

-21,826

-21,078

-41,030

Contribution Margin

-26.1%

-18.9%

-17.3%

-30.2%

Avg. Paying Subscribers

516,000

583,100

643,300

700,000

736,700

745,000-749,000

ARPU (SEK/Month)

67

66

63

65

66

65


FNCA Sweden AB is the company’s certified adviser. FNCA can be reached at info@fnca.se or +46 8 528 00 399. 

This information is such that Storytel AB (publ) is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was provided, through the agency of the below contact person, at the time stated in this press release, by Cision.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +46 72 506 14 22
Email: andreas.lindblom@storytel.com

Emma Boëthius, PR Manager
Tel: +46 70 223 56 73
Email: emma.boethius@storytel.com

About Storytel
Storytel is one of the world’s largest subscribed audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers listening and reading of more than 700,000 titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. Storytel’s streaming business is conducted under the brands Storytel and Mofibo. Storytel’s publishing business area is carried out through the audiobook publisher StorySide and acclaimed Nordic publishing houses such as Norstedts, Lind & Co, People’s and Gummerus. Storytel operates in over 25 markets around the globe and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Release

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Storytel
Innehåll från RiksbyggenAnnons

Vinsten med att energioptimera fastigheter med AI

Jonas Holmberg, energiingenjör på Riksbyggen.
Jonas Holmberg, energiingenjör på Riksbyggen.

Cirka 50 procent. Så mycket värmeenergi har Riksbyggen kunnat spara i ett pilotprojekt under en månad genom att använda artificiell intelligens för att optimera uppvärmningen. Och det i en relativt ny, energieffektiv fastighet. Nu tas projektet vidare för att kunna minska den energiåtgång, och inte minst miljöpåverkan, som fastigheter står för.

Det började med ett problem, men också med en lösning.

Problemet heter driftoptimering, och handlar om att försöka hålla inomhustemperaturen i en byggnad på en jämn temperatur, året om, dygnet om.

– Ett modernt värmesystem bygger på att du har givare som mäter utetemperaturen, plus att du har regulatorer som kan öka och minska temperaturen på elementen, förklarar Jonas Holmberg, energiingenjör på Riksbyggen.

Läs mer om Riksbyggens energiförvaltning

Tanken är att om temperaturen ute går under en viss nivå ska värmen inomhus höjas automatiskt, så att innetemperaturen alltid är behaglig. Problemet är bara att systemet har svårt att planera framåt och ta hänsyn till att uppvärmning och nedkylning är en process som tar tid.

– Säg att det är en solig sommardag och huset är varmt, men på natten går temperaturen ner under tio grader en stund. Då vill systemet höja värmen trots att de som bor där inne bara vill få lite svalka.

Problemet skulle kunna lösas om en ingenjör flera gånger per dag gick in och optimerade systemet för de yttre förutsättningar som gäller just då, men det skulle vara extremt kostsamt och tidskrävande. Och det var när Jonas Holmberg funderade på hur det här i stället kunde automatiseras som lösningen dök upp.

– Vi deltog som partner i ett hackaton oktober 2020 där programmerare skulle optimera en fiktiv stad och dess byggnader, och då slog det mig att det egentligen inte borde vara så svårt att göra det på riktigt med hjälp av AI.

Långsiktig värmereglering

Anledningen är att moderna byggnader har sensorer som generar data dygnet runt. Den informationen, i kombination med en tiodygnsprognos från SMHI, gör att AI kan räkna ut hur varmt eller kallt det kommer att vara i byggnaden om tio timmar. Utifrån det kan värmen regleras mer långsiktigt, något som kan skapa en jämnare temperatur där man slipper toppar och dalar, samtidigt som det minskar energiförbrukningen.

– Vi startade piloten i slutet av mars 2020, och under april och maj sparade vi totalt 15 500 kilowattimmar, vilket är en besparing på femtio procent av värmeanvändningen. Och det i ett nyproducerat hus som hade klarat miljöbyggnad silver och var manuellt energioptimerad av oss i förväg.

Kontakta Riksbyggen och se hur mycket din fastighet kan spara.

Totalt räknar Jonas Holmberg att tekniken skulle kunna spara cirka 20 procent av värme användningen utslaget över ett år, bara på uppvärmningssidan.

– Fastigheter står för 40 procent av Sveriges energiåtgång, så det här skulle innebära en stor besparing på miljön. Dessutom blir det roligare som energiingenjör att jobba med ny teknik, och eftersom Riksbyggen redan i dag har en proaktiv it-avdelning och en ledning som lyssnar och inte är rädda för att testa ny teknik kan det här ge stora effekter.

Ska fortsätta utvecklingen

Planen nu är att utveckla fler funktioner samt att träna AI på flera olika typer av fastigheter, men också att fortsätta att utveckla fler tjänster där AI kan hjälpa till att optimera driften.

– Första delen av digitaliseringen var att samla in data, nu är det dags att använda informationen för att agera och göra förändringar, något som ger både bättre miljö och roligare arbetsplats.

Mer från Riksbyggen

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Riksbyggen och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Dagens industri som e-tidning redan kvällen innan

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?