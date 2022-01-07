1515
Annons

OMXSPI

-2,63%

S&P 500

-0,15%

FTSE 100

+0,47%

DAX 30

-0,65%

NIKKEI

-0,03%

DOW JONES

+0,26%

Storytel completes acquisition of streaming service Audiobooks.com

The Storytel Group (“Storytel”), one of the world’s largest audiobook and e-book streaming companies, has completed the acquisition of Audiobooks.com from KKR as was announced on November 12, 2021. Audiobooks.com will be consolidated into Storytel’s financials as of January 7, 2022. 

Storytel

The transaction details are confirmed as previously announced with a purchase price, paid in cash, calculated based on an enterprise value of USD 135 million on a cash and debt free basis. The acquisition is financed through existing funds and a newly issued SEK 500 million bridge loan facility, with termination date in Q1 2023, with Swedbank AB (publ). The bridge loan has been taken as part of an amendment to the company’s existing credit facility, where the company’s revolving credit facility was extended for another three years and the available amount increased to SEK 850 million (from SEK 500 million).

LionTree Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisor, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP as legal advisor to Audiobooks.com. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal advisor to Storytel.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +46 72 506 14 22
Email: andreas.lindblom@storytel.com

Emma Boëthius, PR Manager
Tel: +46 70 223 56 73
Email: emma.boethius@storytel.com

Cara Major, KKR Communications
Email: media@kkr.com

FNCA Sweden AB is the company’s certified adviser. FNCA can be reached at info@fnca.se or +46 8 528 00 399.

About Storytel
Storytel is one of the world’s largest subscribed audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers listening and reading of more than 700,000 titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. Storytel’s streaming business is conducted under the brands Storytel and Mofibo. Storytel’s publishing business area is carried out through the audiobook publisher StorySide and acclaimed Nordic publishing houses such as Norstedts, People’s and Gummerus. Storytel operates in 25 markets around the globe and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Audiobooks.com
Audiobooks.com is a market-leading streaming and download service for audiobooks, delivering fast and easy access to 300,000 titles from hundreds of publishing partners to book lovers around the world via the free Audiobooks.com app for Apple and Android. The service can be used at home on Sonos, Alexa or tvOS, and in-car on CarPlay, Android Auto and with the infotainment systems in select General Motors, Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles. Founded in 2011, Audiobooks.com is now available to listeners in more than 150 different countries and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life, and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Release

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Storytel
Innehåll från SigmaAnnons

Ger nycklar för lyckad molntransformation

Rashin Kabodvand, vd, och Jimmy Dahlqvist, head of AWS Technology på Sigma Technology Digital & Cloud Solutions.
Rashin Kabodvand, vd, och Jimmy Dahlqvist, head of AWS Technology på Sigma Technology Digital & Cloud Solutions.

Molnet har gått från ”nice to have” till ”need to have” under pandemin – och utvecklingen spås hålla samma snabba takt även framåt. Sigma Technology Digital & Cloud Solutions jobbar nu för att möta det stora behovet hos svenska och internationella företag.  

Molnet blir en möjliggörare för att lyckas med digitalisering, men för att maximera affärsnyttan av en förflyttning till molnet bör man identifiera vilka delar av den egna verksamheten som faktiskt skulle effektiviseras av att genomgå en molntransformation. 

Just detta tar Sigma Technology Digital & Cloud Solutions avstamp i. De är ett nystartat IT-konsultbolag som utmanar branschen och sina kunder i hur en molntransformation kan och bör se ut. Vd:n Rashin Kabodvand berättar varför molnet bör bli en pusselbit i alla organisationers digitaliseringsstrategi.

– Vi måste möta den digitala omställningen genom nya och förbättrade tjänster. Behovet av snabb ”time to market” ökar och är viktig för företagens konkurrenskraft. Resultatet av en molntransformation blir effektivisering, flexibilitet, tillgänglighet och skalbarhet. Att flytta till molnet är nödvändigt för ökad affärsnytta, säger hon. 

Skapar verklig affärsnytta

Allt handlar om att digitalisera rätt saker. Jimmy Dahlqvist, head of AWS Technology på Sigma Technology Digital & Cloud Solutions, förklarar. 

– Molnet ger oss bättre möjligheter att göra rätt saker och hitta en teknisk lösning. Genom att ta bort ”undifferentiated heavy lifting” och använda sig av managerade tjänster i molnet kan verksamheten fokusera på att skapa affärsnytta. När vi hjälper våra kunder tittar vi inåt och diskuterar vad som ska flyttas till molnet, varför och hur det ska gå till, säger han och fortsätter:

– Vi tycker inte att man ska migrera för migrerandets skull. Vi pratar sällan om att skära ner kostnader. Molnet handlar inte om att spara pengar, utan om att nå en ökad lönsamhet.

Backas upp av stabil koncern

Sigma Technology Digital & Cloud Solutions startades upp i början av 2021. På tio månader har bolaget vuxit till 40 anställda. Målet är att företaget ska bli en av de tre främsta molntjänstleverantörerna på marknaden. 

Förutom att leverera paketerade tjänster utifrån plattformarna Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services och Google Cloud kan företaget också bidra med kompetensförsörjning, något som kan vara avgörande för att lyckas med en digital transformation.

– Vi är ett nischat bolag med en tydlig vision, samtidigt som vi tillhör en koncern med över 4000 anställda med expertis inom allt som rör teknologi. Detta gör att vi kan leverera specialistkompetens till våra kunder i stora volymer, trots att vi är ett nystartat bolag, säger Rashin Kabodvand.

Vill du effektivisera din verksamhet genom molntjänster? Läs mer här. 

Om Sigma Technology Digital & Cloud Solutions

Sigma Technology Digital & Cloud Solutions är ett nystartat bolag inom Sigma Technology-gruppen. Bolaget fokuserar på systemutveckling, design och publika molntjänster. Sigma Technology Digital & Cloud Solutions har i dag 40 anställda och har som mål att bli 100 specialiserade konsulter.

Mer från Sigma

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Sigma och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Dagens industri som e-tidning redan kvällen innan

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?