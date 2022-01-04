1515
Reltime ‘RTC’ list its unique PoA Blockchain and Decentralized Financial Ecosystem

Oslo, Norway - Reltime PoA and Ecosystem, which will launch a decentralized banking ecosystem in 2Q22. Reltime announced that it would be the first blockchain company to bring all banking services control by the end-users.

Reltime AS

Reltime is listed on Bitmart and CoinTiger. Right now Reltime on track to do two IEO at P2PB2B and IndoEx with the ticker RTC.

https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/365/

https://international.indoex.io/buyieo/RTC

 

Reltime - The world’s first global Ecosystem built on top of Reltime PoA (protocol), is not only a blockchain or protocol but a complete suite.

 

Reltime was founded by a team in Norway, El Salvador, Canada and India. Reltime started out as a project at King’s College London in 2018. Built on trust, performance and security, the Reltime DeFi (Decentralised Finance) Ecosystem is owned, backed and supported by the world’s leading financial partners, like example TAG Systems and FSS Tech that will help bring the platform to the mass market.

 

The Ecosystem

Reltime envisions building a global, open, permissionless, interlocking, and decentralised finance ecosystem. It will launch a “decentralised banking ecosystem” allowing anyone with a smartphone and Internet access to engage in peer-to-peer (P2P) borrowing and lending, currency exchange, and domestic and international transfers—all with no fees. The initial launch is scheduled to take place in Brazil, Europe, India, Japan, and Mexico by 2Q 2022. Reltime expects its services worldwide by 4Q 2022, where also the PreIPO will be highlighted with a goal to do the IPO in 1Q 2023.

 

With its decentralised infrastructure for processing payments, Reltime aims to become a leading full-service digital finance platform globally with one stable currency, where SWIFT/IBAN is unnecessary for fiat transfers.

 

The proof-of-authority protocol

Reltime is also developing a sophisticated, proof-of-authority (PoA) protocol to deliver payments, instant settlement, and free transactions globally between users based on identity. Reltime’s goal is to reconstruct the banking system as a de facto decentralised platform that is automatic and compliant with regulations. A subsidiary is being established in El Salvador as well(operational in January 2022.

 

Reltime aims to redefine the state-of-the-art blockchain technology used in tenant and microtransactions and to bridge the traditional financial market and cryptocurrency market using its platform. Today, we are one step closer to complete independence from banking systems.

 

Anyone can build DLT based service from Reltime Open API.

 

Services

Reltime projects include mobile applications, free P2P transfer, joint account, lender and borrower interface, where the Lender can customize a loan offer and establish a smart contract to any borrower in the phone contact list. It also includes Market Place for Borrower with Collateral, a micro-Swap exchange, and DEFI Sandbox, in the end, a comprehensive banking platform controlled by the end-users. You can review the introduction here, where we also present the MVP of the service: https://youtu.be/8_drHmU_WP4

 

Reltime aims to bridge the traditional financial market and the cryptocurrency market using their platform. By doing this, they aim to be a leading DeFi product in driving mass adoption of blockchain technology and accelerating the growth of DeFi.

Problems associated with DeFi have been about the complexity of the current DeFi products and the need to be tech-savvy to understand the DeFi landscape fully.

Reltime plans to ease the barrier of entry into DeFi and has worked on the project for several years.

Reltime has partnered up with several partners in the industry to fulfill the full scoop of the deliverable to the users. From License/BIN/EMI, Checkout, Deposit, Biometric Card, and Development.

 

The Reltime team has raised money to fulfill the project, both from the founders and partners. The aim of listing at the exchange is to bring the Reltime services to the global market and the users in the crypto market, At the same time, all Token holders will be invited to the PreIPO.

The ecosystem will be open for anyone, both from the financial industry, developers, and distributions.

DEFI and Financial systems are all about mathematical calculations. Reltime sees massive potential in the listings, to attract investors and most importantly: find global partners that can bring the Ecosystem of Reltime to the mass market. We really look forward to the future, informed the CEO Frode van der Laak

 

Reltime’s Telegram community: https://t.me/reltimedefi

Whitepaper (v. 3.1): https://reltime.com/wp

 

For more information, please visit their website at: https://reltime.com

 

Media Contact:

Company Name: Reltime AS

CEO: Frode van der Laak

Email:              laak@reltime.com

Linkedin:        https://www.linkedin.com/company/reltimedefi

Twitter:          https://twitter.com/Reltimedefi

Telegram:       https://t.me/reltimedefi

Whitepaper:   https://reltime.com/wp/

Pitch:             https://reltime.com/pitch/

Vinsten med att energioptimera fastigheter med AI

Jonas Holmberg, energiingenjör på Riksbyggen.
Jonas Holmberg, energiingenjör på Riksbyggen.

Cirka 50 procent. Så mycket värmeenergi har Riksbyggen kunnat spara i ett pilotprojekt under en månad genom att använda artificiell intelligens för att optimera uppvärmningen. Och det i en relativt ny, energieffektiv fastighet. Nu tas projektet vidare för att kunna minska den energiåtgång, och inte minst miljöpåverkan, som fastigheter står för.

Det började med ett problem, men också med en lösning.

Problemet heter driftoptimering, och handlar om att försöka hålla inomhustemperaturen i en byggnad på en jämn temperatur, året om, dygnet om.

– Ett modernt värmesystem bygger på att du har givare som mäter utetemperaturen, plus att du har regulatorer som kan öka och minska temperaturen på elementen, förklarar Jonas Holmberg, energiingenjör på Riksbyggen.

Läs mer om Riksbyggens energiförvaltning

Tanken är att om temperaturen ute går under en viss nivå ska värmen inomhus höjas automatiskt, så att innetemperaturen alltid är behaglig. Problemet är bara att systemet har svårt att planera framåt och ta hänsyn till att uppvärmning och nedkylning är en process som tar tid.

– Säg att det är en solig sommardag och huset är varmt, men på natten går temperaturen ner under tio grader en stund. Då vill systemet höja värmen trots att de som bor där inne bara vill få lite svalka.

Problemet skulle kunna lösas om en ingenjör flera gånger per dag gick in och optimerade systemet för de yttre förutsättningar som gäller just då, men det skulle vara extremt kostsamt och tidskrävande. Och det var när Jonas Holmberg funderade på hur det här i stället kunde automatiseras som lösningen dök upp.

– Vi deltog som partner i ett hackaton oktober 2020 där programmerare skulle optimera en fiktiv stad och dess byggnader, och då slog det mig att det egentligen inte borde vara så svårt att göra det på riktigt med hjälp av AI.

Långsiktig värmereglering

Anledningen är att moderna byggnader har sensorer som generar data dygnet runt. Den informationen, i kombination med en tiodygnsprognos från SMHI, gör att AI kan räkna ut hur varmt eller kallt det kommer att vara i byggnaden om tio timmar. Utifrån det kan värmen regleras mer långsiktigt, något som kan skapa en jämnare temperatur där man slipper toppar och dalar, samtidigt som det minskar energiförbrukningen.

– Vi startade piloten i slutet av mars 2020, och under april och maj sparade vi totalt 15 500 kilowattimmar, vilket är en besparing på femtio procent av värmeanvändningen. Och det i ett nyproducerat hus som hade klarat miljöbyggnad silver och var manuellt energioptimerad av oss i förväg.

Kontakta Riksbyggen och se hur mycket din fastighet kan spara.

Totalt räknar Jonas Holmberg att tekniken skulle kunna spara cirka 20 procent av värme användningen utslaget över ett år, bara på uppvärmningssidan.

– Fastigheter står för 40 procent av Sveriges energiåtgång, så det här skulle innebära en stor besparing på miljön. Dessutom blir det roligare som energiingenjör att jobba med ny teknik, och eftersom Riksbyggen redan i dag har en proaktiv it-avdelning och en ledning som lyssnar och inte är rädda för att testa ny teknik kan det här ge stora effekter.

Ska fortsätta utvecklingen

Planen nu är att utveckla fler funktioner samt att träna AI på flera olika typer av fastigheter, men också att fortsätta att utveckla fler tjänster där AI kan hjälpa till att optimera driften.

– Första delen av digitaliseringen var att samla in data, nu är det dags att använda informationen för att agera och göra förändringar, något som ger både bättre miljö och roligare arbetsplats.

Mer från Riksbyggen

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Riksbyggen och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

