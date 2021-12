DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) announces that it has acquired a NPL portfolio containing consumer receivables located in Poland. The gross collection value (face value) of the portfolio amounts to over EUR 25 million with the acquisition financed by cash on hand.

Florian Nowotny, CEO of DDM, comments: “We continue to capitalize on our interesting investment pipeline. We this time acquire a NPL portfolio located in Poland, a large market where we see interesting future opportunities.”

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 18:30 CET on 22 December 2021.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Florian Nowotny, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +43 664 100 1243

Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +41 79 331 30 17



Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

DDM acquires NPL portfolio located in Poland





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se