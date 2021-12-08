1515

WRT ensures long-range 100G DWDM connectivity with Smartoptics

Oslo, Norway – December 8, 2021 – Smartoptics, a leading provider of optical networking solutions, today announced that US-based telco WRT has chosen Smartoptics 100G optics for upgrading its backbone network. The solution will future-proof the internet provider’s services and ensure optimum performance over long distances.

Smartoptics

West River Telecommunications (WRT) is a one-stop-shop for high-speed internet, voice and security services in North and South Dakota. WRT has been seeing steady growth in internet traffic over the past years, driven by a growing customer base, which is set to continue. To stay on top of this growth, WRT has decided to future-proof its backbone network by upgrading to 100G. Smartoptics 100G transceivers, transponders and DCP products will ensure that the DWDM links of the new 100G network will reach long distances effectively.

“We’ve been using Smartoptics equipment for a while now and we have been impressed time and time again with their price points, performance and responsive, hands-on support. We needed long-range 100G optics to go with our new backbone network and Smartoptics was able to meet our needs perfectly once again. This will enable us to future-proof our network capacity and offer speeds greater than 1G to both residential and business customers, driving connectivity and growth across the rural communities we serve,” says Jody Murschel, Network Manager at WRT.

Construction of the new 100G network was completed in August and WRT will begin migrating over traffic in the fall.

“Our 100G transceivers, transponders and amplifiers are carefully designed and optimized for long distances. This project serves as an excellent proof of concept for how Smartoptics fits like a glove with telcos like WRT serving large rural areas and upgrading their backbone networks to 100G,” says Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO of Smartoptics.

For further information please contact:
Magnus Grenfeldt
CEO
Smartoptics
Telephone: +47 214 174 00
Email: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com  




Smartoptics
