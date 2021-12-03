DDM enters Italy and intends to enter into a strategic partnership

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) announces that it has acquired a 5% stake and intends to enter into a strategic partnership with Borgosesia S.p.A, an Italian investment platform specialized in secured non-performing loans and special situations.

DDM has acquired a 5% stake in Borgosesia for approximately EUR 1.4 million financed by cash on hand. As part of the strategic partnership with Borgosesia, DDM has signed a memorandum of understanding regarding future investments in real estate related to non-performing loans and distressed real estate assets located in Italy. The target investment volume amounts to up to EUR 100 million over a three-year horizon.

Alessandro Pappalardo, CIO of DDM, comments: “Borgosesia is a niche investment platform with a proven track record of successfully originating, structuring and executing complex investments at attractive returns. We look forward to entering into this partnership, which will give DDM access to an exciting pipeline of Italian mid-market real estate-backed special situation investment opportunities.”

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 10:30 CET on 3 December 2021.

For more information, please visit DDM's website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Florian Nowotny, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +43 664 100 1243

Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +41 79 331 30 17



Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

