Announcement from extra general meeting of Storytel AB (publ)

The extra general meeting of Storytel AB (publ) ("Storytel") was held today on 30 November 2021, where the following resolutions were passed by the shareholders. Due to the ongoing corona pandemic, the general meeting was carried out through postal voting only, without physical presence.

Storytel

The extra general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board of directors shall comprise eight directors and no deputy directors.

It was further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the remuneration to the newly elected director shall be SEK 250,000 on an annual basis, prorated for the part of the year for which he is appointed. It was further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to elect Richard Stern as new director of the board. It was noted that Joakim Rubin, Stefan Blom, Helen Fasth Gillstedt, Malin Holmberg, Rustan Panday, Jonas Sjögren and Jonas Tellander remain as directors of the board.
 

FNCA Sweden AB is the company’s certified adviser. FNCA can be reached at info@fnca.se or +46 8 528 00 399. 


For more information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations, Storytel

Tel: +46 72 506 14 22

Email: andreas.lindblom@storytel.com


Dan Panas, Head Global Communications & PR, Storytel

Tel: +46 70 186 52 90

Email: dan.panas@storytel.com
 

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world’s largest subscribed audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers listening and reading of more than 700 000 titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. Storytel’s streaming business is conducted under the brands Storytel and Mofibo. Storytel’s publishing business area is carried out through the audiobook publisher StorySide and acclaimed Nordic publishing houses such as Norstedts, People’s and Gummerus. Storytel operates in 25 markets around the globe and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

