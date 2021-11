BNP Paribas best International Bank for Corporates in the Nordic region

Voted by clients, BNP Paribas has emerged as the top International Corporate Bank for Nordics overall, as well as for Sweden and Denmark in 2021. In addition BNP Paribas was ranked as the leading International Bank in FX and Cash Management for Nordics according to Prospera-Market research .

“We are very proud and thankful for our ranking as the best International Bank in corporate banking for the Nordic region as well as individually for Sweden and Denmark, FX and Cash Management for Nordics. These recognitions means a lot to our teams around the region as it is based on feedback from our clients. Nordic Corporates recognise and appreciate the strength of our global reach combined with local presence. Our teams around the world are engaged and committed to delivering the best level of service to our clients." says Eirik Winter, CEO BNP Paribas Group Nordic Region

Nordic Press Contact:

Frida Stockenvall

T +46 (8) 5623 2804 | frida.stockenvall@bnpparibas.com

