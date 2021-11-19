Donkey Republic and GLS Bank - a Strong Alliance for Sustainability

Since its foundation in 1974, GLS Bank has been committed to making the world a better place. At their core values they look at justice and solidarity as well as equal opportunities. The bank sees itself as the first social-ecological universal bank for the conscious and sensible handling of money.

"We invest exclusively in companies and projects that are forward-looking from an ecological, social and economic point of view." - Mirko Schulte, Project manager, Partnership GLS & Donkey Republic.

For Donkey Republic, one of the leading bikesharing providers in Europe, this partnership is a great match for their expansion in Europe and Germany in particular. On the one hand, the partnership provides economic enrichment and a sponsor for future projects. On the other hand, the partnership will also help with financing for franchise partners who want to develop their own mobility concept for bike sharing. This also includes a joint development with partners of various business models such as leasing, credit, and project management.

Donkey Republic is already offering partners an easy, affordable turn-key solution to start up their own bike share, by giving them access to a user app, owner app and back-end admin platform, taking care of customer support and all the payment transactions.

Christian Dufft, CFO at Donkey Republic: “Having a sustainable financing option available for our partners in Germany is a great addition to our product line. With the possibility to finance the bikes via GLS Bank, the capex barrier of becoming a partner is now removed. This partnership is therefore another great example of our ambition to be the most affordable, responsible and flexible bike sharing company.”

For the German market this cooperation is a big step in sustainable bike sharing and a green financial model.

