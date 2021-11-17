DomainCrawler is bringing together SEO experts for the virtual summit SEO Recap 2021

On December 15th, DomainCrawler, global B2B provider of structured backlink and domain data, will conduct an online summit entitled SEO Recap 2021: Summarizing the year for the industry. During this one-hour event, four SEO experts will deliver 4 concise messages analyzing the latest developments and sharing their ideas regarding future trends in the sector.

Staying on top of things within the SEO industry isn't easy. SERP changes and Google updates can drastically alter the rules of the game and happen so fast that it takes a lot of effort to constantly track all the most important trends and tweak your activities accordingly.

That's why DomainCrawler is bringing together industry experts and thought leaders to discuss the latest developments, plus share their insights regarding trends in the sector and summarize the year 2021 for the SEO world.

Thus, on December 15 at 16:00 CET, DomainCrawler will hold a virtual mini summit during which 4 industry experts will deliver 4 concise presentations summarizing 2021 and detailing their ideas about the future of search engine optimization.

The speakers at the event and the topics they will be covering are as follows:

Lexi Mills, CEO at Shift6 Global: The future of link-building: Why integration produces the best value links.

Murray Newlands CMO at CRS Credit: Creating great stories for generating organic links.

Anna Dobrovolskaya, CMO at Internet Vikings: How to compete with industry giants - to grow your domain authority, reputation and brand online.

Malte Landwehr, Head of SEO at Idealo: The significance of Google updates in 2021: Which activities will pay off next year.

With such a comprehensive team of experts, SEO Recap 2021 promises to be a highly engaging and insightful event with lots of practical advice for SEO professionals. In addition, DomainCrawler will grant an extended trial period to test out their Backlink API, available to every attendee.

The summit will be held free of charge, so anyone interested will be able to attend the event by registering via the link below:

For press inquiries please contact

Volodymyr Holovash

+38 066 32 53 061

vova.holovash@domaincrawler.com







